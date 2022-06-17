Health experts urge Nebraskans, providers to be on lookout for monkeypox

With monkeypox cases on the rise in Europe, Canada and the U.S., state and local health experts Thursday warned Nebraska residents and health care providers to be on the lookout for the virus and the rash it typically causes.

Dr. Matthew Donahue, Nebraska's state epidemiologist, said more than 2,000 confirmed monkeypox infections have been reported across 36 countries that normally don't experience the illness. As of Thursday morning, 84 cases had been confirmed in 19 U.S. states and territories. At the top of the list are New York and California with 16 cases each and Illinois with 10. Nebraska's nearest neighbor reporting cases is Colorado with four.

Nebraska and neighbors Iowa, Kansas and South Dakota so far have not identified any cases. But at the current pace of identifications in the U.S., he said, health officials should expect to find it in Nebraska at some point. It may already be in the state.

"It's not clear right now how big this monkeypox outbreak is going to be," Donahue said. "So to get in front of this, we need people who have a rash that looks like monkeypox to speak up and tell their doc, so we can help you get a test."

While the outbreak comes in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, he said, there are significant differences. Not only is testing already available through the Nebraska Public Health Laboratory, there also are treatments and vaccines for monkeypox.

"We have more tools to be able to stop this thing than we had at the beginning of COVID-19," Donahue said.

And while researchers still are learning about the severity of monkeypox and its possible long-term effects, no deaths and few hospitalizations have been reported in connection with the outbreak, unlike with COVID-19. "That's very reassuring to me," he said.

Reports indicate that a disproportionately high number of cases so far have been among gay and bisexual men who have sex with other men.

"It's important to talk about that so that those who might be in harm's way know to watch for symptoms of monkeypox," he said. In addition, anyone who has had close contact with someone who is infectious also is at risk.

Dr. Jessica Jones, an infectious diseases physician with Methodist Health System, said monkeypox currently is being spread through close, intimate personal contact with people who have monkeypox, and particularly through contact with one of the monkeypox lesions.

The virus also can be spread through respiratory droplets during interactions at close proximity, generally 6 feet or less for three hours or more, she said.

Dr. Angela Hewlett, an infectious diseases specialist with Nebraska Medicine, said monkeypox is presenting differently during this outbreak than what has been documented in the past.

In classic monkeypox, the virus has an incubation period of between four and 21 days but generally appears between a week to 10 days, said Hewlett, medical director of the Nebraska Biocontainment Unit. Typically, a patient has fever, headache and body aches before a rash develops a few days later. That classic rash starts as a red, flat rash on the body and face and progresses to a more characteristically pox-like rash.

During the current outbreak, however, patients may have one lesion, or sometimes a handful, and they may appear only in the genital area where they may be confused with other sexually transmitted diseases. Patients may not have other symptoms.

Jones said anyone who suspects they have monkeypox should go home, isolate and call their primary care provider and make appropriate arrangements to be evaluated. That way, clinics are prepared to safely evaluate that patient.

Dr. Renuga Vivekanandan, chief of infectious disease at CHI Health and Creighton University, said health care providers who suspect a case should contact their local health department, which can explain how to collect swabs and arrange for testing through the public health lab.

Both the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the state health department have posted alerts for clinicians regarding monkeypox.

Vivekanandan said vaccination for monkeypox is not recommended for the general public. But post-exposure vaccines may be in order for those who have been exposed.

Donahue said vaccines are available through the CDC from the national stockpile and can be moved to the state quickly if necessary.

"No one really knows how far this has gone already and how far it could get," he said. "But if we're going to stand a chance of stopping this, we need people to watch for that rash, call their docs and talk to their docs about that rash, and then get that test done."

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.