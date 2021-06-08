Heartland B-cycle: Get one and go

Heartland B-cycle offers this guide for how to use a B-cycle.
Get a B-cycle pass
Riders can buy a day riding pass or a membership. A one-time FUN! pass is $12, monthly membership is $20 or annual $100. Riders can take an unlimited 60-minute (or less) ride. Each additional hour costs $5, although riders can dock their bike and pick a new one without incurring the extra fee.
Passes are available at heartland.bcycle.com, on the BCycle App or at a station kiosk; a credit card is required.
Choose a bike
With the BCycle App: Open the app. Select the bike share station. Tap Unlock. Select the bike. Click unlock again and remove the bike from the dock.
At a station kiosk: Choose a bike at a B-cycle station and find the dock number. Tap the kiosk touchscreen. Follow instructions to purchase a day pass. After the bike unlocks, remove it from the dock.
Go
Riders can adjust the bike seat and should wear a helmet. (Helmets are not provided.)
Return the bike
Riders can return a B-cycle to any station, not just the original station. After returning, roll the bike into an available dock. Wait for three blinks of the green light and three beeps, and the bike will be securely returned.
