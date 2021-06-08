Heartland B-cycle: Get one and go

Heartland B-cycle offers this guide for how to use a B-cycle.

Get a B-cycle pass

Riders can buy a day riding pass or a membership. A one-time FUN! pass is $12, monthly membership is $20 or annual $100. Riders can take an unlimited 60-minute (or less) ride. Each additional hour costs $5, although riders can dock their bike and pick a new one without incurring the extra fee.

Passes are available at heartland.bcycle.com, on the BCycle App or at a station kiosk; a credit card is required.

Choose a bike

With the BCycle App: Open the app. Select the bike share station. Tap Unlock. Select the bike. Click unlock again and remove the bike from the dock.

At a station kiosk: Choose a bike at a B-cycle station and find the dock number. Tap the kiosk touchscreen. Follow instructions to purchase a day pass. After the bike unlocks, remove it from the dock.

Go

Riders can adjust the bike seat and should wear a helmet. (Helmets are not provided.)

Return the bike