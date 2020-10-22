Heartland B-cycle will offer free bike rides on Election Day

If you’re looking to cast your vote in person, you can catch a free ride to the polling place on Election Day.

The catch: It’s on a bike.

Heartland B-cycle is offering free one-hour rides so voters can get to their polling places on Nov. 3.

“We want to make sure that transportation isn’t a barrier for people voting,” said Jes Slavin, marketing and memberships manager. “We want to make sure everyone has transportation access to cast their vote. We see it as vital to democracy.”

Heartland B-cycle offered free rides during the 2018 midterm elections, too, Slavin said. But the effort came on short notice and not many people used the free service.

This year, Heartland B-cycle teamed up with companies across the country to form the Roll to the Polls initiative. Other companies involved include bike-sharing groups, ride-hailing services and scooter companies.

Maps showing kiosk locations and available bikes can be found at heartland.bcycle.com and on the Heartland B-cycle app. To find polling places, visit votercheck.necvr.ne.gov.