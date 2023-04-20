Heartland Bike Share is going electric with the conversion of its entire fleet to e-bikes.

The regional bike share program commemorated the occasion with a press conference Thursday and an afternoon bike ride across the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge.

In 2022, about half of the group's fleet was electric and the other half traditional bikes, but of all the rides taken last year, 95% of them were on e-bikes, said Benny Foltz, executive director of Heartland Bike Share.

The group also saw a change in how the bikes were being used.

When the bike share offered tradition bikes, most cyclists would use them for recreational purposes. With the introduction of the battery powered e-bikes, metro area residents have turned to Heartland for their everyday transportation needs.

"Before it might have just been just fun, now this is part of people's life," Foltz said.

The number of riders in the bike share program has been steadily growing, from 1,440 cyclists 10 years ago to 63,292 last year.

A number of representatives from the Omaha metro and surrounding communities gathered at the Heartland Bike Share Omaha headquarters to support the electric transition.

Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert shared a proclamation from the City of Omaha designating April 20, 2023, as Heartland Share Day.

"Whether you walk, drive or use public transportation, high-quality transit options are critical for a growing city like ours," Stothert said. "We strongly believe in the need to establish a large footprint for Heartland Bike Share."

The bike share program began in 2011 through the organization Live Well Omaha and Omaha’s Community Bike Project with five stations in Aksarben. It incorporated as a separate nonprofit in 2016.

To ride the bikes, cyclists can buy a day riding pass or a membership. A day pass is $12, monthly membership is $20 and annual is $156. Riders can take an unlimited 60-minute (or less) ride. Each additional hour costs $5, although riders can dock their bike and pick a new one without incurring the extra fee. Riders can return a bike to any station, not just the original station.

The new bikes have to be turned on using a power button on the left handle bar. If they're not powered on, they'll act as a tradition bike, Foltz said.

The bikes offer electric pedal assist, which will be in use only when pedaling, so the bikes won't excel forward on their own. They feature a small speedometer on the left handle bar and can reach speeds just below 20 mph.

Heartland Bike Share also announced a free month of ridership for anyone who completes an online rider survey at heartlandbikeshare.org.

Passes are available at heartland.bcycle.com, on the BCycle App or at a station kiosk. A credit card is required.

Currently, Heartland Bike Share operates metro-area programs in Omaha, Council Bluffs, Papillion, Bellevue, Chalco Hills and Mahoney State Park. Stations are expected to be installed in La Vista and Ralston in the next two years.

