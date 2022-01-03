Heartland of America Park skate ribbon takes shape in downtown Omaha

Just north of the bustling redevelopment of Gene Leahy Mall in downtown Omaha, construction has begun on what could become one of the area’s most popular year-round attractions.

A skate ribbon is taking shape as part of the $400 million public-private overhaul of Omaha’s three downtown riverfront parks.

The skate ribbon will be about the length of a football field, said Katie Bassett, vice president of parks for the Metropolitan Entertainment and Convention Authority.

It will resemble Chicago’s Maggie Daley Park Ice Skating Ribbon, a design planners of Omaha’s skate ribbon drew inspiration from, Bassett said.

The amenity is expected to open with the Heartland of America Park in summer 2023 and will offer ice skating in the winter and roller blading in the summer.

Crews have laid a foundation for the skate track and poured concrete slabs for a skate kiosk and maintenance building. The maintenance building will house an ice resurfacer and chillers that keep the ice cold enough to skate on, according to a weekly newsletter from MECA, which is managing the park renovations for the city.