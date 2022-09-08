Heartland Pride Fun Run and Walk returns to Omaha after multi-year absence

The Heartland Pride Fun Run and Walk is looking to take off once again Saturday after a two-year hiatus, but race organizers are facing some hurdles regaining their past momentum.

Saturday's 5K race is the third hosted by Omaha Front Runners and Walkers, an LGBTQ+ club that was started in the 1980s. The cost is $25 for adults and $15 for children, and participants can sign up at runsignup.com.

The event — which also features a costume contest — is meant to bring Omaha together, celebrate those in the LGBTQ+ community and promote healthy lifestyles, according to Victor Hahn, Omaha Front Runners and Walkers president.

“I think when we can get a wide variety of people involved in an event like this it's just a more visible window for people to see the LGBT community,” Hahn said. “That's really the goal of events like this, to make us feel like and other people feel like we’re part of the community like everybody else.”

The group held its first race in 2018, with 40 people participating. The next year it grew by 100 participants, but the momentum was cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now, Hahn is excited to finally gather the Omaha community to run together once again.

“The pandemic just threw everything off,” Hahn said. “My hope is that it will just get back to normalcy and that we're going to start to be thought of as one of the bigger runs down the road that people can look forward to.”

Saturday's event will start at Peak Performance running store, 519 N. 78th St. in Omaha, at 9 a.m. and continue down the Keystone Trail, making for a flat and fast course, according to the event webpage. The race will be timed but not chip timed.

The run previously took place closer to pride events hosted during the summer months, but the Omaha Front Runners decided to push it back to September this year due to it being too busy and hectic during the original time.

Pride month is traditionally celebrated in June. Omaha's pride festivities, notably the Heartland Pride parade and festival, take place in July.

Hahn said the Omaha Front Runners is an independent group that organizes its own functions, but it is loosely associated with Heartland Pride, the nonprofit that organizes the annual parade and festival. The club is among a group of entities that Heartland refers to as the "Pride coalition," according to Hahn.

While the Front Runners moved this year's 5K to September with the goal of finding a less hectic time of year, the change may be contributing to a participation slump. As of Wednesday, less than 20 people had signed up for the race, which Hahn largely attributed to the lack of promotion on social media and the new date.

“Now that pride is over, people are thinking about other things, school and stuff like that,” he said. “One of the things that has been a challenge is that I'm just not the best at social media. So, it took me a while to get the word out there.”

The organization has been struggling to recruit a younger crowd in recent years because many of the 35 members are part of older generations and have switched from running to walking, but Hahn hopes that will change.

“They connect with people on their cell phone. We're trying to break the mold here a little bit because you can't walk virtually around on the internet, you have to actually do it in person,” Hahn said. “We would love to get a younger group of people to join and kind of boost up the running part of it and to get younger people more interested."

The group is open to anyone interested in joining, including straight allies, Hahn said. More information can be found by joining the Omaha Front Runners and Walkers Facebook group.