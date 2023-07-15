There was a whole lot of pride among those that gathered to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community in downtown Omaha Saturday.

Thousands gathered to watch the Heartland Pride Parade make its way down Capitol Avenue.

Entries in the parade included local businesses and companies, churches and universities. Elected officials including Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert and State Sen. Tony Vargas also took part.

The parade entries incorporated rainbows through flags, balloons and confetti and many of those watching the parade also had on festive attire.

Music, dancing, rollerblading and motorcycles were also favorites of the enthusiastic crowd who gathered to watch.

Mary Thraen of Papillion said she was excited to walk in the parade for the first time. She and other members in the group were wearing shirt and pins that read “Free Mom Hugs.”

Thraen said she was there to offer support to anyone who needed it and was excited to see how many people were gathered for the parade.

“Even if their mom may not be there to support them, they always have someone there to support them still,” she said.

Devan Vernald said since this is his first year in Omaha, he wanted to check out the pride parade.

Vernald said he thinks celebrating the LGBTQ+ community is especially important right now after the isolation many felt during the pandemic and recent legislation passed in states including Nebraska.

Many supporters of the LGBTQ+ community in Nebraska have been outspoken against Legislative Bill 574, which was signed into law in May and is set to go into effect on Oct. 1. The measure will restrict gender-affirming care, including surgeries, puberty blockers and hormone therapy, for people under 19.

Vernald and some other attendees said it was encouraging to see the diverse group of people who had gathered.

“It’s just a reminder that we’re not alone,” Vernald said. “It’s nice to see that we’re all together in this. There are many people here with the same experience, so it’s important to remember that.”

Maryen and Vanessa Adame drove in from Columbus, Nebraska, with their four kids for Saturday’s parade.

“It's just a day to celebrate,” Vanessa said. “It’s a day to celebrate us and to feel welcome."

