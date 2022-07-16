Heartland Pride parade brings thousands to downtown Omaha

Omaha's Old Market was overtaken by a wave of rainbow Saturday for Heartland Pride's annual parade.

Rainbow flags hung from balconies, adorned T-shirts and were painted on the faces of attendees. Even the dogs in attendance rocked rainbow garb as they trotted through downtown.

Thousands gathered to watch and cheer as the parade marched down Harney and Howard Streets, with participants ranging from the Omaha Fire Department to churches to dozens of local businesses. Mayor Jean Stothert made an appearance, as did many state legislators and political candidates.

Raven Rose, 61, comes to celebrate pride every year — but they were especially impressed by this year's parade.

"It was big, it was wonderful, and it was so nice to see so much pride in our city," Rose said. "They must have had people from all over the area marching, because they just kept coming."

Indeed, even though the route spanned about eight blocks, the parade lasted nearly two hours — and the party continued into the evening at the CHI Health Center for Heartland Pride's annual festival.

Despite the entry fee of $20, thousands filled the convention center for the afternoon and evening festivities. Health clinics and local businesses set up booths with free koozies, pens, stickers, tote bags, T-shirts and more. Lines formed for polaroid photo-ops, body glitter stations and airbrush tattoos. A group of children listened intently as a drag queen in a bright yellow dress read out of a picture book.

On the convention center's second floor, a small conference room was transformed into what appeared at first glance to be a thrift store. Trans Stitchin,' a free community closet for LGBTQ+ people, held its first pop-up closet at this year's pride.

The organization aims to make transitioning more comfortable and less expensive for transgender and nonbinary people as they revamp their wardrobes. Grady Schmitt, the founder of Trans Stitchin,' watched with a smile as people looked through the clothing racks.

"When I first started transitioning, finding gender-affirming clothing was really difficult," Schmitt said. "We wanted to create a safe space that doesn't have the stress of going to a normal store."

About 10 parents gathered in a group near the entrance, each of their shirts reading "free mom hugs" and "free dad hugs." The sight has become a common one at pride events, with supportive parents offering hugs, high-fives and fist bumps to LGBTQ+ people — especially youths — who lack parental support.

Jamie Belford was one of the moms offering free hugs. She has multiple children who are part of the LGBTQ+ community who she always supported, but she said that she knows that isn't the case for all.

"I absolutely love doing this," Belford said. "I've always loved this community. Who you are is who you are, and I love you all the same."