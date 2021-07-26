Heat index above 100 expected in Omaha area for next three days

The Omaha metro area is in for an extra dose of muggy, oppressive summer heat.
The good news: It's slated to abate by the weekend.
Temperatures in the mid- to upper 90s and a heat index above 100 degrees are forecast for the next three days in Omaha. The worst of the heat is expected on Wednesday, when a heat index of 108 is forecast. Much hotter conditions are forecast elsewhere in the region, including a heat index of 114 in Niobrara, Nebraska, so the National Weather Service has issued an heat advisory cautioning people to take care.
A cooldown is expected to arrive by the weekend, said Brett Albright, a meteorologist at the weather service office in Valley. From Friday through Sunday, both the temperature and heat index are forecast to peak in the 80s, according to the weather service.
"(After) the super oppressive stuff ... we're back to regular summer heat," Albright said of the weekend cooldown. "We'll get through it."
Lots of heat talk lately, but there are some rain chances on the horizon / We just have to wait until later this week 😩 pic.twitter.com/Qd7YlWa6Oo— NWS Omaha (@NWSOmaha) July 26, 2021
With the cooler weather may come some much needed moisture.
Rain chances make an appearance in the forecast Thursday night and continue intermittently into the weekend. None of the storms will be a "soaker," Albright said, but the area likely will see some rain.
More than 600 people die from heat-related illnesses a year in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The Douglas County Health Department offers these tips for staying safe in hot weather:
- Never leave a person or animal in a closed, parked vehicle.
- Hydrate before you feel thirsty. Drink small amounts of water often rather than infrequent, large amounts of water.
- Hydrate before, during and after outdoor activities.
- Avoid alcohol and caffeine.
- Wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing.
- Limit outdoor activity to early morning and evening hours, when the weather is cooler.
