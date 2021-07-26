Heat index above 100 expected in Omaha area for next three days

The Omaha metro area is in for an extra dose of muggy, oppressive summer heat.

The good news: It's slated to abate by the weekend.

Temperatures in the mid- to upper 90s and a heat index above 100 degrees are forecast for the next three days in Omaha. The worst of the heat is expected on Wednesday, when a heat index of 108 is forecast. Much hotter conditions are forecast elsewhere in the region, including a heat index of 114 in Niobrara, Nebraska, so the National Weather Service has issued an heat advisory cautioning people to take care.

A cooldown is expected to arrive by the weekend, said Brett Albright, a meteorologist at the weather service office in Valley. From Friday through Sunday, both the temperature and heat index are forecast to peak in the 80s, according to the weather service.

"(After) the super oppressive stuff ... we're back to regular summer heat," Albright said of the weekend cooldown. "We'll get through it."

With the cooler weather may come some much needed moisture.

Rain chances make an appearance in the forecast Thursday night and continue intermittently into the weekend. None of the storms will be a "soaker," Albright said, but the area likely will see some rain.