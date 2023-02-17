Initial observations from a heat mapping initiative on a single day last summer found temperatures in some parts of eastern Omaha were an average of 9.4 degrees higher than others.

Participants in the Urban Heat Watch Project drove specific routes through neighborhoods including North and South Omaha, Dundee, Midtown and other areas east of 90th Street on Aug. 6. With heat-measuring sensors attached to their vehicles, they made three passes during the day — in the morning, afternoon and evening. The peak temperature recorded that day was 102.9 degrees.

The University of Nebraska Medical Center College of Public Health and partners in the community gathered the measurements as part of a national effort by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Climate Program Office to map urban heat islands in cities throughout the country.

Omaha was among 15 communities nationwide, plus two international cities, where researchers mapped urban hot spots last summer.

In Omaha, 68 community volunteers drove the routes, covering about 80 square miles and recording more than 43,000 heat measurements.

Jesse Bell, professor and director of the water, climate and health program in UNMC's environmental, agricultural and occupational health department, said the measurements are just a starting point.

"We need to do a thorough evaluation and analysis of these results," he said in a statement. "There is work that needs to be done on understanding the differences we are seeing throughout these communities."

Abdoulaziz Abdoulaye-Adily, the UNMC study coordinator, recently shared the initial findings with community partners.

The maps presented suggest some hot spots in the the morning in the vicinity of North 30th Street and others in the evening in northeast and southeast Omaha, but streets were not identified. Areas with less green space and more concrete create hotter areas in a city.

Abdoulaye-Adily said the project is a first step toward better understanding temperature distribution in Omaha. "As extreme heat exposure poses a risk to human health," he said in a statement, "we can use this information to make informed decisions to reduce risks in our community."

Some public health strategies that can be used to mitigate heat exposure include engaging the community in the topic as well as investing in urban parks and water features, transforming small areas into green spaces and recreational areas into greener areas, investing in tree canopies along contiguous streets and parks and leveraging existing cool spaces through joint-use agreements.

Our best Omaha staff photos & videos of January 2023