Heat the Streets event to help Omahans who need help paying utility bills

Runners and walkers will hit the streets in early March to highlight the struggle some people have with paying their utility bills.

The Heat the Streets Walk and Run for Warmth, which raises money to help those who need assistance with such bills, is March 5. The fundraiser benefits utility-assistance programs offered by the Metropolitan Utilities District and the Omaha Public Power District.

The event, in its 15th year, offers a 5K run and a 1-mile walk in Aksarben Village.

More than $100,000 was raised at last year's event, which helped more than 300 households in need of utility assistance. Organizers say the need has more than doubled because of the ongoing pandemic. This year, they hope to bring in $300,000.

Organizers expect about 600 participants.

Runners and walkers will start in Aksarben Village, near 67th and Center Streets. They will head south on the Keystone Trail before finishing back in Aksarben. Runners will start at 9 a.m., followed by walkers.

Online registration is open through March 1. Race-day registration is available. The cost is $25 to $35 in advance, or $35 to $45 on race day. Children 12 and younger are free with a paid adult. For more information, visit heatthestreetsomaha.com.

A virtual option is available, too. Virtual participants can sign up through race day.

Omaha World-Herald: Afternoon Update The latest headlines sent at 4:45 p.m. daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.