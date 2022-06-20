Heat wave expected to continue in eastern Nebraska but slight cool off on the horizon

Hot and humid weather will continue Monday across eastern Nebraska and western Iowa, but chances for rain are on the horizon.

“We’re expecting another high of about 100 (degrees) Monday for Omaha, but we also expect a weak cold front to move in Monday night to Tuesday morning,” said meteorologist Bryon Miller of the National Weather Service office in Valley. “There are some storm chances, especially Monday night, so temperatures should be a little cooler Tuesday.”

A National Weather Service heat advisory will remain in effect until 10 p.m. Monday, Miller said. He said it will feel like 100 to 110 degrees.

During heat advisories, Miller said, it’s important to remember to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets never should be left unattended in vehicles.

By Monday evening, an upper-level system is forecast to push east of the Rockies, and a surface cold front should move in from the northwest. Thunderstorms could be strong to severe.

“There will be chances for storms, especially Tuesday afternoon,” Miller said. “It won’t be anything that looks like a washout, though.”

It appears Wednesday will bring the most relief from the heat. Highs are forecast to reach only the mid- to upper 80s in Omaha.

The high Thursday is expected to be in the mid-90s, Miller said.

“We can expect temperatures to remain in the low 90s on Friday and Saturday,” Miller said. “People should remember to stay hydrated and watch for signs of heat exposure.”

