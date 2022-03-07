Heavier snowfall than expected prompts closures, other changes in Omaha area schools

A significant snowfall of 1 to 3 inches in the Omaha area early Monday has caused some schools to call off classes.

Westside, Papillion-La Vista and Council Bluffs schools have all canceled classes. All Omaha Public School students will have a remote learning day on Monday and the Millard Public Schools announced a two-hour delay in the start of classes.

The Omaha Public Schools Foundation Kids Club will also be closed but the Teachers Administrative Center will remain open. Westside's Club 66 will start at 8 a.m. on their snow day sites.

About 1 to 3 inches of snow fell across the Omaha area last night, according to meteorologist Brett Albright of the National Weather Service in Valley.

The forecast on Sunday called for Omaha to see only a trace to an inch of snow.

"The snow really got going late last night across the area," Albright said about 5:45 a.m. "It's done now and the skies will be clearing up over the next couple of hours."

Eppley Airfield received 1.7 inches of snow, Albright said. There was a report from an Ashland resident of 3 inches of snow falling there, he said.

"We're done for now but there is another round of perhaps more heavy snow we're looking at Wednesday night into Thursday," Albright said.

