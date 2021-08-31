Heavy rains wash out Nebraska town's Main Street

Heavy rain prompted flash flood advisories in eastern Nebraska overnight Monday and washed out a key road in a small town south of Omaha.

The village of Murray lost direct access to U.S. 75/34 when the stretch of Main Street that led to a railroad overpass caved in. The Nebraska Department of Transportation has closed Main Street for repairs.

Shelli Hayes, village clerk, said people will need to drive about a 3-mile detour to reach the highway. Murray is about 30 miles south of Omaha and is near Beaver Lake.

Overnight rainfall amounts varied, and the heaviest downpours fell along a diagonal line that threaded the area between Lincoln and Omaha, according to radar observations by the National Weather Service.

The highest total reported to the National Weather Service was 7 inches at Osmond, Nebraska. Other areas reporting more than 4 inches of rain included Valley, Snyder, Pierce, Plainview and Gretna.

In the Omaha-Council Bluffs metro area, 2.64 inches was reported at Eppley Airfield, 2.66 inches at the Council Bluffs airport and 3.33 inches at the Millard airport. In contrast, Lincoln received .88 inches.