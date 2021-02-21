Heavy snow pushes Omaha near record for season so far, leads to numerous crashes

"The reports from west side of the city were closer to 4 inches," said meteorologist Brett Albright of the weather service.

Lincoln received even less, 1.8 inches.

Across the river in Iowa, 9 inches of snow was reported in Little Sioux and 9.5 inches in Onawa.

Pottawattamie County and Carter Lake declared snow emergencies until 1 p.m. Monday. Vehicles cannot be parked on or along any public county roadway during snow removal operations.

Despite the heavy snow, Omaha fell short of the daily records for snowfall and precipitation.

Omaha's daily record snow for Feb. 21 was 12.8 inches in 1945. Sunday's snow contained 0.66 of an inch of water, according to the weather service, shy of the daily precipitation record of 0.73 of an inch.

As late as Saturday, forecasters didn't expect such a heavy snowfall. The weather service forecast on Friday called for 1 to 2 inches, and that increased to 2 to 4 inches on Saturday.

But big, fluffy flakes fell fast Sunday morning and piled up swiftly. Interstate 80 was snow-covered as far east as Grand Island and Kearney, Albright said.

Nicolaisen said the storm was wetter and more intense than expected.