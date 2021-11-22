Hedge fund Alden announces bid to buy Lee Enterprises, owner of World-Herald

"What we have seen in the past, especially with Alden, is that it has led to cuts in reporting staffs, and worse and worse coverage of communities in many cases," he told the Associated Press. "We just can't keep accepting these mergers as if there's nothing we can do (about) them."

Waldman called on the Justice Department to examine the deal for its impact on communities.

In addition to The World-Herald, Lee’s other largest newspaper holdings include the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the Arizona Daily Star, Buffalo News and Richmond Times-Dispatch. It owns numerous Nebraska dailies, among them the papers in Lincoln, Grand Island, North Platte, Kearney and Scottsbluff.

The newspapers Alden owns include the Chicago Tribune, The Denver Post, The Mercury News, The New York Daily News, The Orange County Register, The Boston Herald and The Baltimore Sun.

Alden said in its release that it thinks with print advertising declining nationally, scale is critical for newspapers to ensure necessary staffing to provide content.

It suggested back office functions in the industry “remain bloated.” It also said it wanted to move quickly on the offer, within four weeks.