Help OPPD name a pair of peregrine falcon chicks

The Omaha Public Power District is asking for the public's help to name two peregrine falcon chicks hatched at the power company's North Omaha station.

The chicks were born to parents Clark and Lewis. Clark, the mother, set up shop in the falcon box in the fall of 2015. Lewis joined later. Between 2016 and 2021, they have hatched more than 10 chicks.

The newest chicks seem to be thriving, OPPD officials said in a press release. Now, officials want the public to help pick their names.

People can vote from a list of employee-submitted name ideas. Options include AC and DC, Joules and Wattson, Switch and Volt, and 10 others.

Voting runs through June 9. To vote, visit oppd.com/namethefalcons. Unfortunately, Kanye Nest and Chick Jagger are not among the options.

The winning names will be announced June 13.

In the meantime, people can check out the chicks and their parents on OPPD's live webcam.

