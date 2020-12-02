Henry Doorly Zoo staff help to rehab snow leopard cubs from Illinois

Two snow leopard cubs are heading back home after a brief stay at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium.
The cubs — born at the Miller Park Zoo in Bloomington, Illinois — were sent to Omaha to receive treatment to help strengthen their hind legs and improve their walking ability.
The cubs, a male and a female who don't yet have names, were born Aug. 4. They came to Omaha in early October to be treated for "swimmer's syndrome."
The condition causes the hind legs to splay out. When the animal tries to walk, their movements resemble swimming, said Dr. Sarah Woodhouse, director of animal health at the Omaha zoo. The condition, which has no known cause, sometimes is seen in domestic puppies, but is rare in kittens.
A couple weeks after the cubs were born, staff at the Miller Park Zoo noticed symptoms of the condition, said Jay Tetzloff, director of the Illinois zoo. Staff started doing physical therapy with the cubs, but they knew they needed help from a larger zoo with more resources.
"This is what zoos do," Tetzloff said. "We work with animals together for the greater good. It was a tough decision to have them go somewhere else, but we knew it was in the best interest for these two cubs."
In Omaha, zoo staff worked to get the cubs' hind legs underneath them and to support them.
To start, they put the cubs in hobbles, a device that fixes the two hind legs together, Woodhouse said. It worked almost as if someone tied their shoelaces together. The hobbles helped to support the legs and keep them beneath the cubs.
As the cubs got stronger, zoo staff put a harness on their legs to give them more forward mobility. Another key treatment was massage. After every physical therapy session, staff massaged the cubs' muscles and ligaments and worked on range of motion exercises.
The cubs eventually graduated from hobbles, harnesses and muscle massages. Then their therapy became play. They got to run, jump and play with toys. One of their favorite exercises was climbing the three flights of stairs in their therapy area.
Therapy wasn't always smooth sailing. The cubs had a stubborn streak.
"These guys are felines, and whether it's a tabby house cat or a snow leopard, they don't always want to wear hobbles or a harness," Woodhouse said. "We had to have a little more patience and encouragement with them."
And, because they're cubs, they could always find the places that they weren't supposed to go, like the elevator, or toys they weren't supposed to play with, Woodhouse said.
The cubs still splay their legs more than normal, but they're strong. They can jump, run and walk normally. The duo will undergo additional therapy back home in Illinois, but they should live out a typical snow leopard's life, Woodhouse said.
Darlene Klimek was the primary caretaker for the cubs during their eight weeks in Omaha. Klimek's colleagues have dubbed her "Mama Dar," and they say the cubs respond better to her than to other people.
"It's been a real treat to be able to do this and help them on their journey forward," Klimek said. "They're getting bigger, they're getting tougher."
When they arrived, in a standard size dog crate, the cubs weighed about 4 pounds. Now, clocking in at 16 pounds, they'll need bigger crates to get home.
Klimek packed them a lunch for the ride home and sent them with a few of their favorite toys, including a toy turtle and a large wolf stuffed animal.
During a Zoom call with the media, the cubs romped on a staircase, snacked on the rest of their breakfast and pounced on a few toys.
"It's great to see we're making a difference," Woodhouse said. "We don't get the opportunity to be hands-on with our patients very often. This was one of my most enjoyable and adorable physical therapy treatments."
