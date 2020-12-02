Henry Doorly Zoo staff help to rehab snow leopard cubs from Illinois

To start, they put the cubs in hobbles, a device that fixes the two hind legs together, Woodhouse said. It worked almost as if someone tied their shoelaces together. The hobbles helped to support the legs and keep them beneath the cubs.

As the cubs got stronger, zoo staff put a harness on their legs to give them more forward mobility. Another key treatment was massage. After every physical therapy session, staff massaged the cubs' muscles and ligaments and worked on range of motion exercises.

The cubs eventually graduated from hobbles, harnesses and muscle massages. Then their therapy became play. They got to run, jump and play with toys. One of their favorite exercises was climbing the three flights of stairs in their therapy area.

Therapy wasn't always smooth sailing. The cubs had a stubborn streak.

"These guys are felines, and whether it's a tabby house cat or a snow leopard, they don't always want to wear hobbles or a harness," Woodhouse said. "We had to have a little more patience and encouragement with them."

And, because they're cubs, they could always find the places that they weren't supposed to go, like the elevator, or toys they weren't supposed to play with, Woodhouse said.