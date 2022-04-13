Henry Doorly Zoo tightens protocols to protect birds as avian flu spreads

Snow goose is off the menu at the big cat house.

Coveralls, gloves and clean boots are the strict dress code in all the bird holding areas.

And birds are no longer being transferred among zoos for reproduction or other conservation reasons.

Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium has enacted greater restrictions as this year's outbreak of bird flu has gotten closer to its premises, said Dr. Sarah Woodhouse, the zoo's director of animal health.

The zoo has narrowed to essential personnel only those who can enter areas where birds are kept and is now requiring those people to change into clean boots, coveralls and gloves when they enter the bird holding areas.

Additionally, the zoo is not accepting its usual donation of snow geese from hunters as food for its carnivores. It has also suspended the usual practice of transferring birds to and from other zoos. The zoo is gathering special clothing and other supplies so that it is prepared if the virus is found on its grounds.

Woodhouse said the zoo's safety efforts so far have proved successful. The zoo has 150 species of birds totaling about 1,000 birds.

Except for those birds in the aviary that can't be brought inside, the zoo is quarantining all of its birds in buildings away from the public. The aviary itself is closed to the public.

Woodhouse said there are two scenarios in which the virus could be found at the zoo:

A wild bird on the zoo's grounds could be confirmed as harboring the virus. If this happens, the zoo will close the Lied Jungle and Desert Dome to lessen the chances that someone will carry the virus into one of those buildings, Woodhouse said. (The zoo has no plans to close the aquarium because the penguins are sequestered behind glass.)

One of the zoo's own birds could be found to be infected. This would require isolating the infected bird and could require euthanizing some of the zoo's birds to prevents the spread of infection, Woodhouse said.

At Blank Park Zoo in Des Moines, a dead wild duck found on the grounds of the zoo in early March was tested and found to be carrying the virus. The duck was found following severe weather and zoo officials say they believe it was fatally injured in those storms. Blank Zoo had already isolated its birds indoors before the duck was found and none of its birds became infected, a spokesman for the zoo said.

At farms and commercial operations where the virus has been found, state and federal animal health officials have required that all birds be euthanized.

Henry Doorly Zoo has been conferring with the U.S. Department of Agriculture and Nebraska Department of Agriculture officials about whether it could avoid euthanizing all of its birds if one is infected. Woodhouse said she is confident that the zoo will be able to contain any infection and keep many of its birds alive even if a confirmed case is found among its collection.

"We have as much interest as (the state) in not having avian flu spread on our property as well as out in the community," she said.

Mike Stepien, a USDA spokesman, said the agency thinks that most zoos, if not all major zoos, have taken significant steps to protect their birds and prevent the spread of the virus.

In terms of how to handle an infection on a zoo's premises, he said, the federal agency distinguishes between captive wild birds and captive domestic birds.

If a wild bird in a zoo's collection becomes infected, the zoo would be allowed to treat the bird as long as it is kept in isolation.

In contrast, if a captive domestic bird became infected, such as a chicken in a farm exhibit, then the zoo would be expected to euthanize that bird.

In the zoo's favor is its ability to keep groups of birds isolated from each other and from the public and to strictly limit access by workers. Commercial poultry operations, in contrast, house hundreds of thousands of birds and, with more employees and supplies coming in, there's a higher chance of spread.

The virus's effect on birds varies by species. Those most likely to die from the virus are Galliformes, ground-dwelling birds such as chickens and turkeys. At the zoo, this primarily means Guinea hens and quail.

In terms of other species at the zoo:

White-naped cranes may be vulnerable because thousands of wild Eurasian cranes have died from the virus in Israel during this outbreak.

Eagles, which have been found dead in the wild, may be susceptible because they feed on infected carcasses. The eagles at the Lee Simmons Wildlife Safari Park are provided feed and do not have access to carrion.

Penguins, flamingos, song birds and parrots don't seem particularly vulnerable, Woodhouse said.

On March 1, the zoo took its first steps toward quarantining its birds. That was when the virus was confirmed in a farm flock about 20 miles to the east in Pottawattamie County, Iowa.

Then, on March 24, an infected goose was discovered at Carter Lake, about five miles from the zoo.

The last time a highly infectious variant of avian flu swept across the country was in 2015, when millions of birds were culled from flocks. Although Omaha's zoo took some of the same biosecurity measures then as now, that outbreak didn't prompt the zoo to shut its birds away from the public because no infected birds were found close to the Omaha metro area, Woodhouse said.

She and others say they are hopeful that the outbreak subsides by early summer when the spring waterfowl migration is over.

Spread of the disease is largely blamed on the droppings of wild birds, such as ducks and geese, which often show no signs of illness. But studies suggest the virus can be tracked into secure chicken and turkey barns on equipment, workers, mice, small birds and even dust particles.

"This is why the zoo's increased biosecurity measures are so very important," Woodhouse said.

