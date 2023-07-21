The Lied Jungle at the Omaha Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium has now fully reopened to the public, the zoo announced on Friday.
The building that houses the Lied Jungle sustained significant damage during hailstorms last year and had to be closed for repairs, according to a press release from the zoo.
To allow the animals to be reacclimated to guests, the zoo began an incremental opening of the Lied Jungle's upper level in mid-June.
"The reopening of the Lied Jungle has been a steady process, as we made necessary repairs to the Jungle roof and several lower-level features while maintaining animal well being as the top priority," zoo CEO and President Luis Padilla said in the release.
The Lied Jungle will now be open daily, with the upper-level portion opening at 9 a.m. and the lower level opening at 9:30 a.m. The building will close at 4 p.m.
"We are excited that our guests can once again be immersed in the life, colors and sounds of the animals and plant life of the Lied Jungle," Padilla said.
