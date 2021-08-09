Here's what to do if your vehicle was underwater after Omaha's weekend downpour

Some people who were parked in downtown Omaha Saturday night now are dealing with what to do with their cars, which were submerged in the water that flooded certain streets during the heavy downpour.

Getting a vehicle ready to roll again after that can be an arduous job. Todd Thompson of Dingman's Mechanical Repair at 12020 Emmet St. said there are "many nuances" to cleaning up a soggy vehicle.

"If water got inside your car, call your insurance company right away because there are so many electrical components that could be affected," Thompson said Monday. "We're seeing a fair number of those cars today, and that's my best advice."

Here are some tips on dealing with a vehicle that has been in floodwaters, according to Forbes Advisor:

• Do not try to start a flooded vehicle. If there is water in the engine, you could cause even more damage.

• Use a wet/dry vacuum to remove any standing water.

• Use towels to absorb water that may have soaked into the seats and cushions.

• Use dehumidifiers and fans, if possible.