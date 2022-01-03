 Skip to main content
Here's where you can get COVID vaccine shots around Omaha this week
Nebraska saw 5,826 new cases for the week ending Thursday, up from 5,488 the week before.

COVID-19 vaccine shots will be available this week at clinics around the Omaha area starting on Tuesday.

The shots are free.

The Pfizer vaccine is approved for youths ages 5-17. People age 18 and younger must have a parent or guardian present when getting the shot.

Walk-ins are welcome at the clinics, but people also can register for appointments at https://login.registermytime.com/douglascountyhealthdepartment/generalpopulation.

The clinic schedule:

Tuesday

Douglas County Health Department, 1111 S. 41st St., noon-4 p.m. (all vaccines)

Wednesday

Clair Memorial United Methodist Church, 5544 Ames Ave., 10 a.m.-2 p.m. (Pfizer, Moderna)

Creighton Prep, 7400 Western Ave., 4-7 p.m. (Pfizer)

Thursday

Bryan High School, 4700 Giles Road, 4-7 p.m. (Pfizer)

Omaha North High School, 4410 N. 36th St., 4-7 p.m. (all vaccines)

Friday

Douglas County Health Department, 1111 S. 41st St., 9 a.m.-7 p.m. (all vaccines)

Saturday

Omaha Kanyaw Baptist Church, 4730 N. 60th Ave., 9 a.m.-noon (Pfizer)

Girls Inc., 2811 N. 45th St., noon-3 p.m. (all vaccines)

