Here's where you can get COVID vaccine shots around Omaha this week

COVID-19 vaccine shots will be available this week at clinics around the Omaha area starting on Tuesday.
The shots are free.
The Pfizer vaccine is approved for youths ages 5-17. People age 18 and younger must have a parent or guardian present when getting the shot.
Walk-ins are welcome at the clinics, but people also can register for appointments at https://login.registermytime.com/douglascountyhealthdepartment/generalpopulation.
The clinic schedule:
Tuesday
Douglas County Health Department, 1111 S. 41st St., noon-4 p.m. (all vaccines)
Wednesday
Clair Memorial United Methodist Church, 5544 Ames Ave., 10 a.m.-2 p.m. (Pfizer, Moderna)
Creighton Prep, 7400 Western Ave., 4-7 p.m. (Pfizer)
Thursday
Bryan High School, 4700 Giles Road, 4-7 p.m. (Pfizer)
Omaha North High School, 4410 N. 36th St., 4-7 p.m. (all vaccines)
Friday
Douglas County Health Department, 1111 S. 41st St., 9 a.m.-7 p.m. (all vaccines)
Saturday
Omaha Kanyaw Baptist Church, 4730 N. 60th Ave., 9 a.m.-noon (Pfizer)
Girls Inc., 2811 N. 45th St., noon-3 p.m. (all vaccines)