High cost of insulin: Son's diabetes diagnosis prompts Nebraska father to fight back

Bolz said her bill is not expected to advance during what’s left of the legislative session, which restarted last week after suspending due to COVID-19.

Wayne said he’s not sure that the Legislature will get to his bill, either.

“If the federal government doesn’t do anything, we’ll pursue it again next year,” he said. “It’s not something I’m going to give up on.”

Regalado said he prefers Matt’s Act because the state caps don’t apply to those who lack health insurance. Nor do they typically apply to the self-funded plans commonly provided by large employers.

“That’s a huge distinction,” he said of the bill’s inclusion of the uninsured.

Essentially, Matt’s Act would assure every patient access to insulin at the net price for the medication, plus a small fee for transportation and the pharmacist. The list price for insulin is often more than $300 a vial. Net price is more than 70% lower than the list price. That works out to an estimated $60 per vial, plus the small charge for distribution and dispensing for all patients. The uninsured may have to pay the full $300 or more for a vial of insulin if purchased directly at a pharmacy.