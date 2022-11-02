High number of RSV cases in Douglas County isn't typical for this time of year, officials say

The high number of children with RSV being reported in Douglas County isn't typical for this time of year, health officials said Wednesday.

The Douglas County Health Department said it had received 852 positive tests for Respiratory Syncytial Virus, or RSV, during October, with 65% of those cases among children under 5. Forty percent of the cases were among children between 0 and 24 months.

Children’s Hospital & Medical Center in Omaha told department officials that during the last seven days, it has treated 245 patients who had tested positive for RSV, including 85 children who were admitted and 160 who were seen in the emergency room and released in less than 24 hours. Twenty-one patients were admitted to the intensive care unit for an average stay of just under five days.

Children in the ICU ranged in age from two weeks to two years, officials said.

RSV spreads most often during the winter, health officials said. Children commonly have an RSV infection during their first two years, but people of any age can catch it. A person can have RSV more than once, but usually not in the same season, officials said.

RSV symptoms generally are like those of the common cold, but it can cause more severe infections, including inflammation of the small airways in the lungs and pneumonia.

Treatment generally involves reducing pain and fever with over-the-counter medicines, health officials said. One key is for people with RSV to avoid dehydration by drinking enough fluids. Caregivers should avoid giving children nonprescription cold medication without first talking to their health care provider.