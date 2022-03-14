High schoolers hope to dispel 'period poverty' at upcoming 5K in Omaha

Five Omaha high schoolers are working to increase access to feminine hygiene products and reduce the stigma that surrounds menstruation.

People are reluctant to discuss the subject, they say, but there is nothing to be ashamed of.

Organizers of the first Girl Up Nebraska 5K are collecting feminine hygiene products to donate to local shelters and aim to raise awareness of “period poverty.”

“Menstrual products can be difficult to afford,” said Anjali Jayan, 18, the organization’s co-president and a senior at Millard North High School. “Generally, menstrual products are not as donated as other items in the household.”

The Girl Up Nebraska Coalition is a state chapter of the national Girl Up organization, an initiative of the United Nations Foundation in Washington. Girl Up supports U.N. agencies that work to advance adolescent girls’ opportunities, rights and skills.

Jayan joined her local Girls Up club when she was a high school freshman.

“A lot of the club meetings were based on discussions that I didn’t normally see in a normal classroom setting,” she said.

The 5K is planned from 10 a.m. to noon March 26 at 13136 Faith Plaza on the Tri-Faith Initiative’s campus southeast of 132nd and Pacific Streets. It is being sponsored by Charles Drew Health Center, Genesis Health Clubs and the Women’s Fund of Omaha.

Registration is $10 online and $15 at the event. Children under 7 can participate for free. For more information, visit www.sites.google.com/view/girlup-nebraska.

Omaha World-Herald: Afternoon Update The latest headlines sent at 4:45 p.m. daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.