High wind warning issued for Nebraska, western Iowa; risk of damage high

The National Weather Service has issued a "rare high impact" weather advisory, warning the public that there's a 95% chance of widespread wind damage on Wednesday.
The weather service elevated the high wind watch for Nebraska and western Iowa to a warning.
The warnings prompted the Omaha Public Schools to switch to remote learning and the Bellevue Public Schools and some metro Catholic schools to cancel classes on Wednesday.
Meteorologist Tyler Nicolaisen in the Valley office said that the warning will last from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
The greatest severe weather threat is between 1 and 6 p.m., the weather service said in an advisory. Wind gusts from 55 to 75 mph will occur across the region.
"We have issued a high wind warning, and we're pushing that all the way up to South Dakota," Nicolaisen said Tuesday.
When the Valley office issued its high wind watch on Monday, it was only the 10th time in the last 15 years that has happened, Nicolaisen said. The wind will be out of the south and southwest on Wednesday.
Travelers should be prepared for dangerous conditions and check for updates on the 511.nebraska.gov website, which contains information for anyone traveling in the state. High profile vehicles such as semitrailer trucks could be especially vulnerable to tipping over in the gusting winds, he said.
"Because the winds will be coming from the south-southwest, we expect more trouble (for motorists) along Interstate 80 than (Interstate) 29," Nicolaisen said.
Expected impacts of the winds could include damage to trees and power lines. That could result in widespread power outages, Nicolaisen said.
The high winds also bring a chance for tornadoes, with a greater risk in Iowa, said meteorologist Brett Albright.
"It's going to be a far lower risk than the winds," Albright said. "Winds like this are still going to cause widespread damage — people aren't going to need to see a tornado."
The weather service said that visibility could be reduced due to blowing dust and that unsecured items could be blown away, including holiday décor, trash cans and outdoor furniture.
“People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches,” the weather service said in a statement. “If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive.”
Eppley Airfield will be open for flight operations Wednesday, but the high wind warning means travelers should keep in contact with airlines, said Steve McCoy, a spokesman for the Omaha Airport Authority. Each airline and its respective flight crews will make determinations regarding flights, he said.
"Our biggest piece of advice for travelers is to remain in contact with their airlines, via phone, app or website, for any changes in their flight's status," McCoy said.
An OPPD spokeswoman said the utility company is prepared to address power outages. Crews have been briefed on the threat and equipment has been checked, Jodi Baker said.
"We want to remind our customers that if they should come across downed power lines, always assume they are live, high-voltage, and extremely dangerous," Baker said. "Stay far back — at least 30 feet, and call 911 or OPPD (1-800-554-OPPD) to report the problem."
Customers can prepare for outages by making a kit with necessities like water, nonperishable food, medication and a battery-operated radio. Also, make sure to have flashlights and batteries handy. It's also a good idea to charge up laptop computers and cellphones ahead of the storm, she said.
The City of Omaha also is preparing for the high winds, said Carrie Murphy, a spokeswoman for Mayor Jean Stothert.
FCC Environmental Services, the city's waste collector, will attempt to accommodate carts that are tipped over by the wind. Workers will empty the refuse and return the carts to upright position, she said.
The Omaha Parks Department is on standby to clear trails, park roads and other public spaces, Murphy said. The goal is to make access to city property as safe as possible.
The high wind warning has also caused the Douglas County fire chiefs to enact a countywide burn ban effective at noon Tuesday until further notice. This burn ban includes trash barrels and fire pits.
Albright said the high winds will cause some of the most extreme fire conditions the weather service has ever seen. If someone sees smoke, they should contact their local fire department immediately, he said.
The forecast Wednesday calls for a high temperature of 72 degrees. The record high for Omaha on that date came in 2002, when the temperature reached 61. That same day, Lincoln posted a record of 64.
The winds will be a prelude to a storm system that’s expected to move in late Wednesday that could produce rain or thunderstorms.
Nomi Health announced that its outdoor COVID-19 testing sites in several locations will be closed Wednesday due to the threat of severe winds.
No testing will be done in the Sears parking lot of the Gateway Mall at 6400 O St., Lincoln; the Sears parking lot at Oakview Mall, 3001 S. 144th St., Omaha; Metro Community College parking lot of the Fort Campus Bookstore at 5300 N. 30th St., Building 23 in North Omaha; and Metro Community College South Omaha parking lot at 2902 Edward "Babe" Gomez Ave.
Indoor sites will remain open at the Council Bluffs Community School District building, 1751 Madison Ave.; 1137 S. Locust St., in Grand Island; and 3912 Avenue B in Scottsbluffs.
Normal testing should resume on Thursday.
kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272