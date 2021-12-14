High wind warning issued for Nebraska, western Iowa; risk of damage high

Travelers should be prepared for dangerous conditions and check for updates on the 511.nebraska.gov website, which contains information for anyone traveling in the state. High profile vehicles such as semitrailer trucks could be especially vulnerable to tipping over in the gusting winds, he said.

"Because the winds will be coming from the south-southwest, we expect more trouble (for motorists) along Interstate 80 than (Interstate) 29," Nicolaisen said.

Expected impacts of the winds could include damage to trees and power lines. That could result in widespread power outages, Nicolaisen said.

The high winds also bring a chance for tornadoes, with a greater risk in Iowa, said meteorologist Brett Albright.

"It's going to be a far lower risk than the winds," Albright said. "Winds like this are still going to cause widespread damage — people aren't going to need to see a tornado."

The weather service said that visibility could be reduced due to blowing dust and that unsecured items could be blown away, including holiday décor, trash cans and outdoor furniture.