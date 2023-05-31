Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The book collection of local historian and author Kira Gale will be sold this weekend at the Florence Mill.

Gale died in 2018.

“Kira had wide and varied historical and literary interests,” said Linda Meigs, director at the mill. “Her son and daughter bequeathed thousands of her books to the Florence Mill for a fundraiser.”

Topics include Native Americans, War of 1812, explorers, founding fathers and presidents, Lewis & Clark Trail, overland pioneer trails, the west, Nebraska history and Nebraska authors, especially Mari Sandoz.

The sale runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday; and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday during the first Florence Mill farmers market of the 2023 season.

The Florence Mill is located at 9102 N. 30th St., next to the Mormon Bridge at Interstate 680.

