1920s ads touted Venice as a 'summer resort,' but it ended up as the Nebraska city that never was

Promised were “pure city water” obtained from deep springs; paved, clayed or graveled streets; electricity; street lights; telephone service; and “modern” sanitary disposal of waste.

Amenities were to include a “public bathing casino,” with locker space for 1,000, on the south end of Lake Venice. A private beach for lot owners was for the north end. Planned along Campanile were an automobile park, garage and gas station near Columbus Circle — the split connection to West Center Road.

The Venice Country Club golf course, which was completed, was nine holes, laid out by Field Club of Omaha pro Stanley Davies with help from seven-time state champion Sam Reynolds. It had two water hazards running through it and three holes had tees next to the Platte.

Tennis, fishing, hunting, children’s playgrounds, well-equipped picnic groves. Too good to be true? It was.

Besides the golf course, all the developers got built were a 50,000-gallon water tower and eight miles of water mains with hydrants, the stucco “bathing casino,’’ graveled roads and ornamental iron fencing. They planted 10,000 shrubs and trees. Yet only a few cottages were put up.