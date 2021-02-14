1920s Omaha: Babies and schools galore, fast horses and a meatpacking dynasty

The Nebraska Senate passes a resolution naming John G. Neihardt of Bancroft the poet laureate of Nebraska on April 15, 1921. (Nebraska had a Senate and House until a 1937 reorganization.) Two of Neihardt’s best-known poems are “The Song of Hugh Glass” and “The Song of the Three Friends.”

1923

Omaha Technical High School opens with 3,000 students, making it the largest high school west of Chicago. It has five wings and amenities to teach students in specific areas, such as wood and metal shops as well as home economics.

Marie Witzel, principal of Farnam School, establishes a school safety patrol with the support of local police. It’s the first of its kind in the country. With the increasing number of automobiles on streets, the patrol aims to keep students safe while walking to school.

1926