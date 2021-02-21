1920s Omaha: Lifesaving breakthroughs, a health craze and a 'fat tax' that flops

Each Sunday in February, we dive into The World-Herald archives for a glimpse of life in 1920s Omaha.
* * *
Exercise looked a lot different in the 1920s, especially where women were concerned. If you didn’t have an exercise bicycle — which you used in your regular clothes — you probably did bodyweight exercises. Building strength using barbells and dumbbells was going strong, according to Women’s Health Magazine. Boxing was a “means of keeping that schoolgirl figure,” too.
On April 25, 1920, The World-Herald reported that about 800 women and girls were participating in a physical fitness program hosted by the YWCA in demonstration of its slogan, “Health is the habit of life.”
“After the entrance march will come a dumbbell exercise by the matrons’ class, followed by a relay race of junior pupils,” the article said. The participants ranged from age 3 to 65.
Here’s a look at other medical and health happenings back in the day.
1920
Oct. 8: McKenney Dentists places an ad in The World-Herald boasting that “perfect teeth make physical fitness.” “To win in anything the body and brain must be nourished in a proper manner — to do this the mouth must function rightly, and this cannot be done with bad teeth.” The office is at 14th and Farnam Streets.
1921
Edward Mellanby discovers that lack of vitamin D in the diet causes rickets.
Earle Dickson invents the Band-Aid at a table in his home. It’s out of necessity because, after several weeks of kitchen accidents, his bride, Josephine, clearly needs a way to easily cover her cuts and burns. Earle prepared some ready-made bandages by placing squares of cotton gauze at intervals along an adhesive strip and covering them with crinoline. Josephine simply had to cut a length of the strip and wrap it over her wound. Earle told his boss at Johnson & Johnson about his invention, and a trademark product was soon in mass production.
1922
Jan. 11: Insulin is first used to treat diabetes. Before 1921, it was exceptional for people with Type 1 diabetes to live more than a year or two. One of the 20th century’s greatest medical discoveries remains the only effective treatment for people with the disease today. A 14-year-old boy, who lay dying at a hospital in Toronto, was given the first injection of insulin. The boy suffered a severe allergic reaction. Twelve days later, a second, improved dose completely eliminated the glycosuria sign of the disease. Sir Frederick G. Banting, Charles H. Best and JJR Macleod, who made the discovery, went from bed to bed injecting an entire ward with their lifesaving breakthrough.
1923
A vaccine is developed for diphtheria, a bacterial infection that’s “the kiss of death” in children. Gaston Ramon, at the Pasteur Institute in Paris, discovers that when the diphtheria toxin is exposed to formaldehyde and heated, it becomes nontoxic, yet can stimulate active immunity like a vaccine. By October 1925, the new toxoid is ready for clinical trials in Ontario. It’s the mid-1930s before Americans are comfortable with its use in sparing children of the respiratory infection.
Feb. 7: Dean Irving S. Cutter of the Nebraska Medical College tells an annual gathering of nurses that Omaha should spend more on public health. “I am chagrined to read statistics showing that Omaha spends less per capita for public health than any other city of her rank in this country.”
1924
May 4: Dr. Ernest T. Manning, director of health supervision of the Omaha Public Schools, says the public is eager for authentic information on the care of the body. “It only remains for the medical profession to discard some of the antiquated ideas which have persisted due to our mystical reverence for an obsolete code of ethics.” He says parents and teachers are eager for help in understanding health problems.
1925
May 5: The World-Herald publishes an editorial opposing a dietitian’s proposal for a “fat tax.” It’s Dr. Lulu Hunt Peters who suggests taxing people over a certain weight standard to help force a reduction in “the great American waist line.” The editorial criticizes “those disgustingly slender persons who profess to believe man’s chief mission on earth is diet and exercise.”
1926
First vaccine is developed for whooping cough.
1927
First vaccine is developed for tuberculosis.
First vaccine is developed for tetanus.
1928
Sir Alexander Fleming discovers penicillin. It’s the first drug of its type to attack a wide range of bacteria and changes the face of medicine. Its use during World War II changes the fight against bacterial infections in wounded Allied soldiers, lowering death rates from 18% to 1%. Penicillin is so valuable that there are fears of the drug falling into Nazi hands. According to the Washington Post, during the Blitz bombings that shattered England, Oxford scientists rubbed their coats with the mold, knowing that spores would live for a long time on fabric. That way, if they were captured or had to travel in a hurry, they could extract and regrow it.