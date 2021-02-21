1920s Omaha: Lifesaving breakthroughs, a health craze and a 'fat tax' that flops

May 5: The World-Herald publishes an editorial opposing a dietitian’s proposal for a “fat tax.” It’s Dr. Lulu Hunt Peters who suggests taxing people over a certain weight standard to help force a reduction in “the great American waist line.” The editorial criticizes “those disgustingly slender persons who profess to believe man’s chief mission on earth is diet and exercise.”

Sir Alexander Fleming discovers penicillin. It’s the first drug of its type to attack a wide range of bacteria and changes the face of medicine. Its use during World War II changes the fight against bacterial infections in wounded Allied soldiers, lowering death rates from 18% to 1%. Penicillin is so valuable that there are fears of the drug falling into Nazi hands. According to the Washington Post, during the Blitz bombings that shattered England, Oxford scientists rubbed their coats with the mold, knowing that spores would live for a long time on fabric. That way, if they were captured or had to travel in a hurry, they could extract and regrow it.