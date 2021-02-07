1920s Omaha: moving pictures, 'scandalous' dances, radio and other popular diversions

Each Sunday in February, we will dive into The World-Herald archives for a glimpse of life in 1920s Omaha.
Early 1920s: Gas-powered tractors transform farm life and mass-produced automobiles become accessible to the middle class. Farmers in Nebraska and Iowa have the highest per-capita ownership of automobiles in the nation. Ford's weekly purchase plan is a hit — $5 enrolls you and "in a surprisingly short time you will own your own car." The price of a new Ford Model T Touring model: $260. A Ford Truck with sideboards, racks and canopy runs about $500, including delivery charges from Detroit.
1921: Radio station KDKA in Pittsburgh transmits the first regular radio programs in the United States. By 1924 there are 5 million radio receivers in American homes, and by the end of the 1930s the number jumps to 40 million. In 1924, local radio station KFAB goes on the air in Lincoln; a year later, KOIL begins broadcasting in Council Bluffs.
March 1921: The Omaha Chamber of Commerce creates a Junior Chamber for men under age 30 and a women's division. The same month, the women's division helps organize the Omaha Symphony Orchestra, which performed its first concert on March 29, 1921.
1923: The Jewell Building, home to Dreamland Ballroom, opens. People throughout the region flock to North Omaha for top-notch jazz, blues and big band music. Local musicians make names for themselves, fueled by the excitement of drop-ins like Louis Armstrong, Dizzy Gillespie, Duke Ellington and Count Basie. Dancing is all the rage, with the jazzy Black Bottom, Charleston, Shimmy and Lindy Hop sweeping the nation. Some even call the jaunty dance styles "scandalous."
April 26, 1923: Ground is broken for a football stadium at the University of Nebraska in Lincoln. The facility is finished in less than six months and named Memorial Stadium to honor Nebraskans’ sacrifices in war. The Huskers' first game in the stadium on Oct. 1, 1923, is a 24-0 win over Oklahoma. The facility is dedicated the following week on Homecoming, Oct. 20.
1925: Architects John and Alan McDonald build the Dundee Theater at 4952 Dodge St. for $35,000. It boasts “extra-large upholstered seats,” a pipe organ and other first-rate amenities. It is Omaha’s western-most theater at the time.
1926: Hollywood movies become big business, with major studios producing 700 to 800 "moving pictures" a year and daily audiences reaching about 7 million in neighborhood theaters springing up across the country. The Corby Theater at 16th and Corby Streets and the Uptown Theater at 28th and Leavenworth Streets both open in September. Demand for live vaudeville acts exceeds the Orpheum Theater’s capacity, so the building is torn down for a larger one to rise in its place.
March 26, 1927: Eager Omahans line 20th Street at Farnam for the opening of the Riviera Theater, a 2,776-seat movie palace. An airplane drops $100 checks and movie passes on the crowds. The theater, home to top films, vaudeville acts and big bands, later becomes the Astro. It's now the Rose, home of the Omaha Theater Company for Young People.
October 9, 1927: The $2 million New Orpheum Theatre opens. Its marquee will come to promote movies and vaudeville greats, including Ray "Rubber Legs" Bolger, Bill "Bojangles" Robinson, Jack Benny, Bob Hope and Milton Berle. The inaugural performance included Miss Babe Egan and her Hollywood Redheads, presenting a "whirlwind of rollicking mirth and rhythm." At the time, the venue was part of a chain of theaters called the Orpheum Circuit. Today the historic treasure is owned by the City of Omaha and managed by Omaha Performing Arts. Live shows continue, with Broadway and opera the biggest draws.
October 12, 1929: Baseball and college football fans jam 15th and Farnam Streets to watch the Husker–Syracuse football game and the Athletics–Cubs World-Series game on building-mounted Grid-O-Graphs or electronic playing fields at The World-Herald and Nebraska Clothing Company. This “live-action” coverage continues to draw street parties through the 1930s, when game broadcasts on the radio become common.
Staff writer Chris Christen contributed to this account.