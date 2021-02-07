1920s Omaha: moving pictures, 'scandalous' dances, radio and other popular diversions

Each Sunday in February, we will dive into The World-Herald archives for a glimpse of life in 1920s Omaha.

Early 1920s: Gas-powered tractors transform farm life and mass-produced automobiles become accessible to the middle class. Farmers in Nebraska and Iowa have the highest per-capita ownership of automobiles in the nation. Ford's weekly purchase plan is a hit — $5 enrolls you and "in a surprisingly short time you will own your own car." The price of a new Ford Model T Touring model: $260. A Ford Truck with sideboards, racks and canopy runs about $500, including delivery charges from Detroit.

1921: Radio station KDKA in Pittsburgh transmits the first regular radio programs in the United States. By 1924 there are 5 million radio receivers in American homes, and by the end of the 1930s the number jumps to 40 million. In 1924, local radio station KFAB goes on the air in Lincoln; a year later, KOIL begins broadcasting in Council Bluffs.

March 1921: The Omaha Chamber of Commerce creates a Junior Chamber for men under age 30 and a women's division. The same month, the women's division helps organize the Omaha Symphony Orchestra, which performed its first concert on March 29, 1921.