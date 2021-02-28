1920s Omaha: Thoroughbreds on the track, a tribute to George and a flight to remember

June 16, 1924: The Aquila Court Building, now home to the Magnolia Hotel, officially opens at 16th and Howard Streets. It’s designed as a prototype space for offices, shops and townhouse studio apartments in a U-shape around a central courtyard. New reports refer to the building as “one of the most unique and beautiful” of its kind in America.

May 5, 1928: Sarah Joslyn announces plans to build an arts center as a memorial to her late husband, George A. Joslyn. Building begins in October 1928. The Joslyn Art Museum, first known as Joslyn Memorial, opened to the public in November 1931. It cost almost $3 million to build. Designed by John and Alan McDonald, the architects gave the museum a progressive look, with a distinctive brand of Art Deco and a recurring thunderbird motif.

March 31, 1929: Plans are announced to build a new Omaha railroad passenger terminal. Construction of Union Station, now home to the Durham Museum, begins on July 29, 1929. According to news reports, the terminal would be designed in the modern American style of architecture, after the design of the Nebraska State Capitol. It opened its doors to great fanfare in January 1931.