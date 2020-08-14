300 years ago, a bloody massacre near Columbus ended Spain's Great Plains ambitions

The Spanish soldiers broke camp, packing up tents, saddling up horses and roping mules as the mid-August sun rose on the prairie.
Suddenly, out of the tall grass exploded a volley of musket fire and a flurry of arrows.
Dozens, or maybe hundreds, of Pawnee and Otoe warriors attacked fiercely and from all directions, catching the expedition —about 45 Spaniards aided by 60 to 70 Pueblo and Apache Indian allies — by deadly surprise.
The attackers had stripped off all their clothes except headbands, moccasins and short leggings and had painted their bodies in gaudy colors. One Pawnee was painted head-to-toe in blue paint adorned with white stars, like the night sky.
“It was a certain amount of shock and awe,” said Matt Reed, tribal historic preservation officer for the Pawnee tribe.
In a matter of minutes, most of the Spaniards and about 10 of the Pueblos lay dead or dying in the ruins of their riverside camp, near present-day Columbus, Nebraska.
The casualties included Don Pedro de Villasur, the expedition's commander. The expedition had been sent to challenge French traders who Spain feared were infiltrating the region. In all, 47 members of Villasur’s expedition were killed. The rest fled back to Santa Fe, the capital of the Spanish territory of New Mexico.
The Villasur massacre 300 years ago, on Aug. 14, 1720 (or possibly, Aug. 13, some scholars argue) is barely remembered today by most Nebraskans.
Yet it altered the course of history for indigenous tribes of the Central Plains, and for European colonizers.
The Spanish, stunned by the loss of their New Mexico military commander and one third of the territory’s soldiers, never ventured so far north again, allowing the French and, eventually, the United States to assert control over the region.
The defeat also allowed the Plains Indians — and particularly the Pawnees — a few more decades to enjoy their traditional lifestyle.
“The Pawnees really asserted their claim on their homeland,” said Christopher Steinke, an assistant professor of Native American and regional history at the University of Nebraska-Kearney. “Spain retreated after their army was defeated. This was a sizable defeat for the Spanish empire.”
The Pawnees, now headquartered on a reservation in north-central Oklahoma, remain proud of their accomplishment.
“We’re fighting Spanish and European empires. We successfully defended our country,” Reed said. “It’s a real significant piece of our history — not only for Nebraska, but for the United States.”
To commemorate the tricentennial of the Spanish defeat, the Nebraska History Museum in downtown Lincoln has prepared a display with a centerpiece that's a replica of a large mural depicting the Villasur battle. The original was painted on buffalo hide by a Spanish artist in the mid-18th century.
“We’ve pulled it out for the anniversary. It’s in the front lobby,” said Sharon Kennedy, curator of education at History Nebraska. “It will be on display at least for the rest of the year.”
Today, Nebraska is in the heartland of a powerful nation. It was in the early 1700s, too.
The Pawnee nation stretched from the Niobrara River to the Saline River in today’s north-central Kansas, and from near modern-day Kearney, Nebraska, to Valparaiso, northwest of Lincoln.
The tribe's allies included the Otoes, their neighbors from what is now southeast Nebraska, and their ethnic and linguistic cousins, the Wichita. Their rivals were the Lakota Sioux, the Cheyenne and, especially, the Apaches. These tribes staged raids on one another, and sometimes kidnapped each other's members as slaves.
Tens of thousands of Pawnees (the exact number isn’t known) lived in large earth lodges, grouped mostly in villages along the Loup, Republican and South Platte rivers. They farmed corn, pumpkins, squash and beans on the surrounding land, between large-scale buffalo hunts that took place during summer and winter.
The earth lodges were braced with poles and timber, roofed with thatch and then soil, and with buffalo-skin entryway doors that helped insulate against the extreme weather. As many as 50 people, typically from related families, lived in one lodge. The entry always faced east.
“(The Pawnees) were really the power in the Central Plains,” Steinke said.
To the European nations seeking to colonize the Americas, though, the future state of Nebraska was the middle of nowhere. English settlers in 1720 had established towns along the East Coast and barely ventured inland.
The Spanish had spread themselves thin across the vast American continents in what was called New Spain. In 1720, their undermanned garrison in Santa Fe was a frontier outpost, the northern edge of their empire.
The French also claimed the Great Plains. But their interests in North America lay mostly along Canada’s St. Lawrence River and in the Caribbean. New Orleans was their most significant settlement in the future United States, though a few explorers — primarily fur trappers — had visited the interior they called “Louisiana.” Some had traded with the native tribes, and a few even lived among them.
“The French had been kind of hanging around,” said Rob Bozell, the Nebraska state archaeologist, who has studied the battle. “They had trappers who had been interacting with Native Americans to kind of control the fur trade.”
The governor of New Mexico had heard stories of French adventurism in the Plains, which prompted him to send out the military expedition June 16, 1720, under the command of Villasur, the province’s lieutenant governor. He wanted to head off any French incursion into the territory the Spanish still considered to be theirs.
Villasur headed northeast through what is now Colorado and Kansas. His group trekked to an Apache tribal stronghold near present-day Scott City, Kansas, recruited about a dozen Apaches as guides, and then journeyed into Nebraska. The journey took almost two months.
His party probably crossed the Arkansas River and followed an old trade route to the Platte. They made contact with the Pawnees near the confluence with the Loup, where the tribe had several large villages.
When the Spanish bedded down on Aug. 13, 1720, they had been through several days of uneasy talks with the Pawnees through Francisco Sistaca, a Pawnee man who was a slave to one of the Spanish officers.
Alarmed, Villasur moved his camp several miles away and posted extra guards that night. Stlll, the attack the next morning at dawn caught them completely off guard. The Spanish and the Pueblos camped separately, with their horses together in between.
The Pawnee and Otoe warriors focused their attacks on the Spanish camp — perhaps fed intelligence by Sistaca, who never returned to the Spanish. They were quickly surrounded, and nearly annihilated.
It took three weeks for the shocked survivors to reach Santa Fe with news of the massacre. The Spanish were terribly shaken. Spanish officials started an investigation that would last for seven years, eventually imposing a small fine against the governor.
“To lose one third of your military to tribes — I’ll bet it was a scary era,” said Reed, the Pawnee tribal preservation officer.
The Spanish never again ventured so far to the northeast. The French never established a significant presence in the Great Plains, either, and in 1803 sold Louisiana to the newly independent United States. Spain’s presence in North America faded, too, after Mexican independence in the early 1800s.
The defeat of Villasur secured the Pawnees’ power for a time, though they continued to battle with neighboring tribes for superiority in the Plains.
Then in the late 18th and early 19th centuries, a series of pandemics — influenza, smallpox, yellow fever — swept through the indigenous tribes. They had little immunity against the diseases brought by European settlers.
Reed said the tribe’s population was about 30,000 in 1800, and was almost certainly much higher in 1720. Only a remnant remained when the Pawnees were forced onto a reservation in Oklahoma in the mid-1870s.
“It gives me a nightmare kind of picture to think of how many tens of thousands of our people died,” Reed said. “Disease hit us so bad, we were down to about 600 people.”
Today, the tribe has about 3,200 registered members.
Westward expansion of the United States reached Nebraska in the 1850s, spurred on by the Homestead Act and the transcontinental railroad. The disease-ravaged Pawnees had little ability to resist.
The ill-fated Villasur Expedition largely faded from memory. But new research and discoveries have shed new light on what happened 300 years ago.
In 1921, a partial diary of the expedition was discovered in a French archive, adding detail to Villasur’s last days.
After World War II, the curator of the North American Indian Museum in Zürich, Switzerland, linked a pair of 18th century buffalo-hide paintings belonging to a Swiss family named Segesser to the Spanish colonial presence in New Mexico.
The researcher determined that one of the paintings, a colorful 17-by-4 1/2-foot mural, depicted the Villasur massacre. The artist is unknown, but scholars believe the mural was drawn by an artist directly from the accounts of survivors.
It is known that in 1758, a Jesuit missionary in Mexico named Father Phillip von Segesser von Brunegg obtained the two paintings and shipped them to relatives in Switzerland. The family kept them for more than 200 years.
In the 1980s, Omaha’s Joslyn Art Museum helped to arrange the sale of the paintings to a museum in Santa Fe. A researcher with the Nebraska State Historical Society created a replica on cowhide, the one that is now on display in Lincoln. Another full-scale print is displayed at the Columbus Public Library.
Reed traveled to Santa Fe several years ago to view the original.
He said it is unquestionably accurate in the body paintings illustrated on the Pawnee and Otoe warriors, and the small sacred bundles they carried into battle.
“It was really surprising how much cultural detail I could pick out,” he said.
The depictions of the Spanish soldiers also are historically accurate. Several soldiers, including Villasur, are personally identifiable. The details of the carnage inflicted on the Spaniards are unsparing.
Even more recently, Bozell was part of a team of archaeologists that in 1998 unearthed several small bits of pottery at an Otoe excavation site in Sarpy County, near 60th Street and Cornhusker Road.
The pieces are from an olive jar dated to early 18th-century Spain. Scholars believe the olive jar was looted from the Villasur battlefield.
“There’s no other pottery that’s ever been found like it in Nebraska, ever,” Bozell said. “It’s hard to explain how Spanish pottery got to Sarpy County.”
Less than a decade ago, Benjamin Bilgri, a University of Nebraska-Lincoln anthropology graduate student, conducted an archaeological analysis of the battle. He calculated the likely location of the Villasur battlefield as being a few miles east of the current confluence of the Platte and Loup because of changes in the flow of the two rivers.
In March 2011, he and several researchers surveyed part of the likely battlefield with metal detectors. They couldn’t find any artifacts from the battle. He concluded sediment from the Platte had likely covered up or washed everything away.
Reed is hopeful that, someday, physical evidence of the battle might still be found.
“It seems crazy that that much horse gear just disappeared,” Reed said. “I feel like it’s just a matter of time before they find one of those.”
Steinke and Reed both believe the Pawnees deserve more credit for being canny warriors than they’ve sometimes been given.
In a 2012 article for Great Plains Quarterly, Steinke argued that the Pawnees and other tribes manipulated the colonial powers of the era through raids, strategic trade and control of information. He believes the attack on the Villasur camp was in part designed to destroy an ally of their tribal enemies, the Apaches.
“(Native) people in this region were asserting power, controlling the region, and really controlling what Europeans knew,” Steinke said in an interview.
Reed said there is an old song in the Pawnee oral tradition, about warriors drawing an enemy close to them, and then striking for the kill.
He wonders if that song is about the attack on the Spanish. He believes the Pawnees were quietly observing them for weeks before the parley on the Platte.
“It all starts making sense, like this was some sort of prepared battle,” Reed said. “They lured them and lured them on — and eventually they had them right where they wanted them.”
“We fought a European power,” he added. “And we defeated them.”
