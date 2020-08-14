300 years ago, a bloody massacre near Columbus ended Spain's Great Plains ambitions

The governor of New Mexico had heard stories of French adventurism in the Plains, which prompted him to send out the military expedition June 16, 1720, under the command of Villasur, the province’s lieutenant governor. He wanted to head off any French incursion into the territory the Spanish still considered to be theirs.

Villasur headed northeast through what is now Colorado and Kansas. His group trekked to an Apache tribal stronghold near present-day Scott City, Kansas, recruited about a dozen Apaches as guides, and then journeyed into Nebraska. The journey took almost two months.

His party probably crossed the Arkansas River and followed an old trade route to the Platte. They made contact with the Pawnees near the confluence with the Loup, where the tribe had several large villages.

When the Spanish bedded down on Aug. 13, 1720, they had been through several days of uneasy talks with the Pawnees through Francisco Sistaca, a Pawnee man who was a slave to one of the Spanish officers.

Alarmed, Villasur moved his camp several miles away and posted extra guards that night. Stlll, the attack the next morning at dawn caught them completely off guard. The Spanish and the Pueblos camped separately, with their horses together in between.