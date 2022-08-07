67,000 tons: Nebraskans' 1942 scrap metal drive paved way to victory in WWII

Margaret Doorly had heard just about enough of her husband Henry’s whining.

Eighty years ago, in the summer of 1942, the Doorlys were Omaha’s power couple — he a newspaper titan, she a pillar of the city’s high society and philanthropic world.

While driving her from their Fairacres home to Union Station for a rail journey July 1, Henry groused to Margaret about the flagging spirit on the home front just seven months after the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor.

A recent “Salvage for Victory” drive to gather scrap rubber for recycled tires and tank treads fizzled so badly, he told her, that President Franklin D. Roosevelt wanted to extend it. And headlines over several months had spotlighted the shortage of scrap metal, an essential ingredient in steel production. The shortage was so dire, some factories were on the verge of shutting down.

Margaret Doorly chided him gently.

“Henry,” she said, “What have you done to solve the scrap problem?”

His wife’s rebuke must have stung a bit. Because that night, Henry Doorly stayed up all night, crafting a plan for a statewide scrap-metal drive designed to harness the competitive spirit of men, women and children in every corner of Nebraska. And it would be led by the staff of his own newspaper, The Omaha World-Herald.

Doorly announced the three-week drive July 11, and started it eight days later. By early August, Nebraskans had gathered 67,000 tons of scrap metal from attics and basements, from farm fields and shelterbelts — an astounding 104 pounds of scrap for every person in the state.

The “Nebraska Plan” drew widespread attention and praise. LIFE magazine called it “more than a scrap drive; it was a great resurgence of American folks hungry to go to war,” reported Nebraska historian and novelist Melissa Amateis in her 2020 book “World War II Nebraska.”

Within weeks, the scrap metal drive expanded nationwide. The 5.3 million tons collected that fall was enough to end the steel industry’s scrap-metal crisis and allow the ramped-up production of tanks, trucks, ships and airplanes.

It also involved and energized Americans in support of the war effort while creating a template for successful salvage drives that could be repeated anywhere. Arguably, it shortened the war.

“Henry Doorly’s scrap drive had a huge influence on the way the Roosevelt administration prosecuted the home-front effort for the rest of the war,” said James J. Kimble, the Nebraska-born author of “Prairie Forge: The Extraordinary Story of the Nebraska Scrap Metal Drive of World War II.”

“Nebraska really showed the way.”

Many of those old enough to have taken part in the World War II scrap drives never forgot the pride and determination they felt in helping to win the war, even as children.

“I wish that once again we could enjoy the unity, the love of country and caring for each other we did back then,” said Fred Benesch, 93, of Bruno, one of more than 40 Nebraskans who shared their wartime memories with the The World-Herald. “God Bless America.”

ARMING THE ENEMY

Peering back with eight decades of hindsight, the Allied victory in World War II looks like it was inevitable. Germany and Japan were overstretched compared with their resource-rich adversaries, the United States, the USSR and Great Britain.

But that’s not at all the way things looked in the summer of ‘42.

Germany and Italy controlled almost all of Europe and continued to march deep into the Russian heartland, plus a large swath of North Africa.

Japan had taken control of most of the western Pacific. The Philippines had fallen, with the loss of more than 140,000 U.S. and Filipino troops killed, wounded or captured.

The United States had yet to launch its island-hopping campaign in the Pacific, or its invasion of North Africa. And at home, the patriotic surge that followed the Pearl Harbor attack had ebbed after early U.S. military setbacks.

In his Jan. 6, 1942, State of the Union address, Roosevelt set ambitious production goals of producing 60,000 planes, 45,000 tanks, 20,000 anti-aircraft guns, and 8 million deadweight tons of ships by the end of the year. He set up local boards in every community to beat the bushes for scrap.

“Our task is hard; our task is unprecedented,” he said, “and the time is short. We must strain every existing armament-producing facility to the utmost.”

Meeting those goals meant making steel — lots of it. And steel required recycled scrap. About 1,100 pounds of it was needed to produce 2,000 pounds of steel, Kimble found during his research.

During the Depression, the U.S. had plenty of scrap — so much, in fact, that a great deal of it was sold overseas, including to countries that would later fight the United States and its allies. In the late 1930s, 7.5 million tons was sold to Japan alone.

Roosevelt finally embargoed overseas scrap sales in 1940, except to Great Britain. But by then, the Axis had already built its arsenal.

At the beginning of 1942, U.S. steelmakers had stockpiled 3.9 million tons of scrap. By June, that amount had been cut almost in half, The World-Herald reported. Some factories were on the verge of shutting down.

Doorly realized the scrap committees weren’t getting the job done. Their efforts were scattershot and hampered by bureaucracy. Tips about caches of scrap metal didn’t necessarily reach people who could recover and recycle it. Nor was it easy to convince people that the broken car in their garage or the aged tractor rusting in a field could somehow help the war effort.

“You don’t look at a heap of metal and say, ‘That’s potential steel,’ ” said Kimble, a communications professor at Seton Hall University in New Jersey.

'THE NATION NEEDS YOUR HELP, NOW'

Doorly thought through all this as he mulled over his wife’s challenge. He was no expert on scrap, but he knew how to organize a campaign and promote it.

The blueprint he sketched out would use competition and patriotism to fire up Nebraskans.

The centerpiece of Doorly’s idea was a contest pitting the state’s 93 counties against one another to see which could gather the most scrap metal.

He put up $2,000 in war bonds for prizes (equal to about $36,000 today), donated to a charity of the winners’ choice. The county that finished first would receive $1,000, with $500 going to the second-place county and the remainder divided up among the top business, individual and youth group. He encouraged local groups to add their own rewards.

Because collections would be judged in pounds per capita, small counties would have a shot against big-city behemoths like Douglas and Lancaster. Adding prizes for businesses, individuals and youth helped draw interest from all segments of society in Nebraska.

“We all pitched in and tried to do our part,” said 92-year-old Colleen Williams Tillman of Valley. “We really thought we were helping win the war.”

Doorly hatched his plan literally overnight. The next morning, July 2, he instructed his World-Herald editors to carry out the ambitious plan. He gave them 10 days.

On July 11, a Saturday evening, Doorly announced the drive in a radio address carried across the state. He warned that the U.S. was facing “the most ruthless, murderous and efficient combination of armed forces the world has ever known,” and that every American must “do everything in his or her power to help get this nation ready and fully equipped to support the men at the fighting front.”

He asked Nebraskans to lead the way.

“I propose to the people of Nebraska that we show the rest of the nation what can be done by an aggressive, fighting state that is alive to its responsibilities,” he said.

“The nation needs your help, now.”

The next morning’s paper included nine stories on the drive, which was to run from July 19 through Aug. 8.

The treasure hunt was on.

Omaha’s Union Pacific Railroad boosted the effort with a rally July 13 that packed the City Auditorium on 15th Street. To gain admission, residents had to donate scrap. And they did: 53 tons of old rifles, swords, alarm clocks, beer trays and tricycles, all deposited in a heap outside the auditorium in a single night.

“It was a message in metal of the Nebraskan’s defiance to the axis,” The World-Herald reported.

The newspaper thumped relentlessly for the scrap drive, publishing stories, photos, ads and cartoons with a Barnum-like mix of boosterism and exhortation that Kimble called “ballyhoo.” Newspapers around the state joined in, publishing daily lists showing the county scrap-collection “standings” and playing up local rivalries like Lincoln vs. Lincoln County (North Platte) and Burt County vs. Washington County.

Doorly recognized women would be critical to the success of the drive. So Eva Grimes, a former World-Herald reporter, was appointed to lead a separate women’s division, with a chairwoman in every county to involve women’s and girls’ groups, including church auxiliaries and home economics clubs.

On the second day of the scrap drive, reporter Bill Billotte wrote about the women he met while he rode on a scrap truck making its rounds in Florence.

Elizabeth Sorensen, a widow, donated an iron stove, an array of cooking pans, and some iron pipes and bars. She told Billotte her son was leaving for the Army in three days.

Mrs. S.C. Jensen had stacked up 400 pounds of scrap metal in front of her home on North 29th Street, including a combat helmet from the first world war.

“My brother wore that in 1917,” she told Billotte. “Maybe it will bring some young man safely home this time.”

“I saw the housewives of Omaha go to war,” Billotte wrote, “just as surely as if they were embarking for the front lines with a tommygun under each arm.”

'SCRAP MOUNTAIN'

In most cities and towns, trucks dumped the scrap in a single massive pile — piles that drew plenty of interest from residents and the press.

Sue Hankins, 88, recalls the scrap heap in her hometown of Crawford growing to at least 10 feet high.

“My sisters and I traveled the alleys looking for and picking up tin cans, etc., for the pile,” said Hankins, of Kearney. “Every once in awhile, big trucks would collect it as we watched from the playground. Even if it was wartime, there are some fond childhood memories.”

William S. Nelson’s father, Dick, had fought as a machine gunner in World War I before returning to Nebraska to farm near Lexington.

Nelson’s father gathered a big pile of scrap on their farmstead. Then he threw in his own Army helmet and gas mask.

But he still wasn’t satisfied — after all, his older son was serving in the military. So Dick Nelson told William, who was 13, to fire up one of their two tractors, drive it 10 miles into town, and crash it into Lexington’s growing scrap pile.

“Boy, were the on-lookers surprised! They cheered and clapped,” recalled Nelson, who now lives in Omaha. “That was what my family added to the scrap metal drive.”

Omaha piled its scrap at the corner of 11th and Jackson Streets. From the first day, Omahans watched in wonder as the pile grew into what came to be called “Scrap Mountain.” It grew into a tourist attraction.

On the first full day of the drive, nearly 214,000 pounds of scrap was dumped on the heap. But by the second and third weeks of the drive, Omaha was adding 10 to 20 times that much each day.

Billotte quoted a wistful junk dealer, staring at Scrap Mountain.

“And to think these people hid all this stuff from me since before the last war,” the scrap man said.

Kimble estimates that at the time, it was the largest municipal scrap pile in the nation’s history.

“I’m not ashamed to tell you that it brings tears to my eyes,” a visiting official from the U.S. Office of Price Administration told the newspaper. “It is one of the most inspiring sights I have seen in the country.”

The Omaha Chamber of Commerce urged business owners to scour their own buildings for scrap. The owner of Harding Cream Company found 20 tons of metal in just one hour, including 11 tons of condenser coils, a heavy fire door, and an 800-pound cream vat.

Union Pacific collected 836 tons of scrap in one week, and junked an iron fence from an old passenger terminal at 27th and M Streets that weighed 41 tons.

In North Omaha, the city’s African American newspaper, the Omaha Star, sponsored a scrap drive that drew 3,000 people to a softball game and brought in nearly 10 tons of scrap metal.

'WE LITERALLY TOOK EVERYTHING THAT WASN'T NAILED DOWN'

Still, if anyone symbolized the scrap drive, it was Nebraska’s children, collecting scrap in cities and farms.

“The neighborhood kids would pull our wagons, going door to door asking people to donate scrap metal. People were very receptive,” said Hal Capps, 89, who grew up on Bedford Avenue in Omaha near Grace Young Park. “We kids were happy to be part of the war effort.”

Bob Carrig, 11, and his brother Joe, 13, combed the alleys and ditches and fields around Platte Center for much of that summer.

“We would fill up our wagon two or three times each day and take it to the ever-growing scrap pile in town,” said Bob Carrig, who now lives in Columbus. “Each wagon load earned us a shiny nickel or dime, which we took back to our folks to help support the family.”

Roger Lindly and his young friends dragged a magnet attached to a rope as they trolled the streets of their hometown, Anselmo.

“Pulling this magnet behind us nabbed many small screws, nails, tacks, etc.” said Lindly, 87, of Kearney. “The town’s dump got totally cleaned.”

Near the end of the drive, 17 Omaha movie theaters offered free matinee admission to any child who brought in 5 pounds of scrap metal. The promotion worked. More than 12,500 Omaha kids attended the matinees, collectively lugging 75 tons of scrap metal and rubber for the drive.

That free movie ticket was a powerful draw for Mary Pleiss Svoboda, 6, who wanted to attend a show at the Dundee Theater. But she lived more than 2 miles away, near 48th and Pine Streets. No streetcars ran that way.

“We walked, my sister and I,” said Svoboda, of Schuyler. “We lugged our scrap metal all that way, and we were delighted to go to the movie.”

Jim Caniglia, then 9 years old, wanted to see a free movie so badly that he and his cousin decided to pry loose the fire escape from his family’s home in Little Italy. His startled father asked the boys what they were doing.

“I told him, ‘It’s for the war effort, Dad,’ ” Caniglia recalled.

With armies of scrap-seeking youngsters scouring the state from Scottsbluff to South Sioux City, no fence or frying pan was safe.

Years later, late-night talk show host Johnny Carson described how he and his high school friends had borrowed a truck from a furniture store to prowl his hometown of Norfolk for scrap.

“We drove that thing around,” Carson recalled during a 1981 NBC TV special. “We literally took everything that wasn’t nailed down.”

FOURTH-QUARTER COMEBACK

Even with the raw enthusiasm of the state’s young people and the newspapers’ relentless “ballyhoo,” the early results of the contest landed nowhere near Doorly’s lofty goal of 100 pounds per Nebraskan.

Nine days into the contest, the total had reached 10.5 million pounds, or 5,250 tons. That was enough to build a destroyer, The World-Herald reported.

But it was still only about 8 pounds per person, a result the newspaper declared “somewhat disappointing.”

In the scrap-metal race, rural counties held a powerful advantage over their city rivals because of their low populations combined with prodigious stockpiles of scrap metal rusting away in farm lots.

But many of the rural counties were slower off the mark because farmers were in the fields harvesting that year’s bumper grain crops, even as they coped with a wartime labor shortage. Many of their farmhands had marched off to war.

The numbers did surge in the last half of the drive. But as late as Aug. 5 — just three days before the finish — the statewide tally stood at 28,000 tons, or 42.59 pounds per person. Only eight counties (Grant, Hooker, Thayer, Phelps, Red Willow, Thomas, Madison and Scotts Bluff) had reached the 100-pound milestone. Ten counties had gathered less than 10 pounds per person.

Doorly needed a fourth-quarter comeback worthy of the state’s beloved Nebraska Cornhuskers.

He got it.

To spur a last-minute push, Gov. Dwight Griswold declared Friday and Saturday, Aug. 7-8, to be state scrap-metal holidays. The World-Herald urged readers “to finish the job in a big way — like real Nebraskans.”

More than 200 Union Pacific employees marched together in response to a call for volunteer truck drivers in Omaha. Four hundred women volunteered to telephone every home in the city.

On the final night, Omaha held a massive celebratory bonfire on 12th Street, near the Union Pacific railroad tracks. Flames climbed 75 feet into the sky as the railroad’s in-house band played a rousing set. The crowd sang “The Star-Spangled Banner” and “God Bless America.”

The next morning The World-Herald reported an astonishing single-day haul Saturday of 15 million pounds, or 7,500 tons — more than was collected in the entire first 10 days of the drive.

“Nebraskans! You can be proud of yourselves. You have done a swell job,” the paper said in a front-page editorial.

By the time the final totals were reported in mid-August, Nebraska had piled up 67,000 tons of scrap — 104 pounds for every man, woman and child in the state.

The statewide winner? Grant County, in the Sandhills, which gathered 638 pounds of scrap for each of its 1,327 residents. The runner-up was neighboring Hooker County, population 1,253, which piled up 541 pounds per capita. They were, and still are, two of the state’s least populated counties.

Douglas County’s 25-million-pound scrap mountain (12,500 tons) was easily the state’s biggest haul. But because of its large population, the per capita total of 103 pounds put it in the middle of the pack.

The statewide haul was enough to build 1 million anti-aircraft shells, 130 Navy PT Boats, or 200 57-ton tanks, The World-Herald reported.

THE NATION FOLLOWS NEBRASKA

The news of the Nebraska Plan spread fast. Within two weeks, an administrator at the War Production Board wrote a memo praising the “outstanding results” and recommended establishing similar programs around the country, Kimble wrote in “Prairie Forge.”

There was no time to waste. The drive had to be completed before the first snowfall to stock the steel plants with raw materials for the winter.

Doorly and his assistant, J.M. Harding, traveled to Washington in early September to pitch their plan to government and military leaders, and the nation’s newspaper publishers.

They liked what they heard, and agreed to move ahead with a nationwide scrap drive. The contest would run from Sept. 28 to Oct. 17, and pit state against state for scrapping supremacy. Counties and cities would compete, too.

America embraced the fall scrap drive with all the gusto Nebraska had during the summer. Farmers, housewives and schoolchildren mobilized. Hollywood entered the fray. Bing Crosby sang a hit song, “Junk Ain’t Junk No More (‘Cause Junk Will Win the War).” Glamour girl Rita Hayworth donated her car’s bumpers and posed in a famous photograph.

The fall drive meant Nebraskans had to gear up for a second massive scrap effort in just over two months. They did have the advantage of experience. And schools were in back in session, which meant they could serve as an organizing force for the nation’s children.

At Avery Elementary School in Bellevue, students divided into two groups, competing to win a ride in a Jeep at nearby Fort Crook (now Offutt Air Force Base).

“We searched the area looking for metal,” recalled Irene Astleford of Omaha, who was 11 at the time. “In the end, everyone got to ride around the school yard in the Jeep.”

The national drive corralled more than 5 million tons of scrap: 82 pounds for every person in the United States. According to a journal article cited by Kimble, one estimate found that children collected nearly 30% of the total.

Nebraska managed to top its summer drive total, amassing more than 80,000 tons, 123 pounds per person. That was enough to place sixth in the state vs. state competition. It stung a little that rival Kansas topped all states, collecting 158 pounds per person to edge out Vermont and Washington.

The World-Herald pointed out that, during the two combined drives, Nebraska had easily lapped the field with 227 pounds per capita. Grant and Hooker Counties each exceeded 900 pounds for each of their residents.

The scrap drive obliterated the nation’s scrap shortage and allowed the nation to keep producing steel and armaments during the critical winter of 1942-43.

It also energized the home front, snapping the nation out of its funk and giving the government a template for future resource drives — war bonds, rubber, newspaper, kitchen grease, even milkweed pods.

FORGOTTEN, THEN REMEMBERED

The World-Herald was awarded the 1943 Pulitzer Prize for public service for spearheading the drive. The board cited the newspaper’s “initiative and originality in planning a state-wide campaign for the collection of scrap metal for the war effort.”

The World War II home front is often viewed in retrospect as an inspiring demonstration of hard-working citizens sacrificing for the common good, animated by a can-do spirit signified by Rosie the Riveter, Victory Gardens, war-bond rallies, and scrap drives.

The picture isn’t wrong. But the outcome wasn’t inevitable, Kimble contends. And Nebraska’s pivotal role in turning around national morale has largely been forgotten, even within its own borders.

“One of the amazing things is that they were able to overcome differences and pull together,” Kimble said. “Nebraska really showed the way. They had to come up with a way to make it happen on the fly.”

Nebraska’s role might have remained in the shadows had Kimble not discovered a Doorly-produced pamphlet on the scrap drive in a Duke University archive almost 20 years ago, while researching historical advertising and propaganda.

Although he now makes his home on the East Coast, Kimble grew up in Norfolk and earned his bachelor’s degree at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, so he immediately took notice.

“That moment pushed the advertising project out of the way,” Kimble said. “Nobody else had dug into this.”

He spent several years searching government and newspaper archives for information about the Nebraska scrap drive, and filming interviews with living participants.

His research led him to co-produce the documentary “Scrappers” in 2010 and publish “Prairie Forge” four years later. (Both are available through the Omaha Public Library.)

Kimble believes that Doorly and Nebraska were uniquely placed to spark the scrap-drive movement. His newspaper had a wide following, across an agricultural state with plenty of scrap metal waiting to be mined in its alleys, attics and farm lots.

“I don’t think this could have happened in New Hampshire,” Kimble said. “It was the right place at the right time.”

His biggest disappointment is that Nebraskans have not commemorated what arguably ranks among the state’s signature contributions to World War II.

“The state, or somebody, really needs to memorialize this drive,” Kimble said. “There’s no marker to indicate this was a place that changed state and national history.”

His first choice: a plaque or monument at 11th and Jackson, the site of Scrap Mountain.

History doesn’t record Margaret Doorly’s reaction to the scrap drive her challenge inspired.

She did ensure her husband would long be remembered in Omaha, though in a way that has nothing to do with scrap metal or even newspapers. In 1963, she made a large donation to the local zoological society on the condition that the zoo be renamed for her husband, who died in 1961 at age 81.

Today, Henry Doorly’s name is so closely associated with the zoo, many locals may not know he once published The World-Herald.

Now, 80 years later, those who participated in the scrap metal drives of the era find themselves wondering whether Americans could pull together the same way if confronted with a crisis on the scale of World War II.

“It jars me to realize that there is little expectation that adults, generally, make personal contributions to civic causes the way we were expected to as children,” said Mary Ann Lamanna, 86, a retired University of Nebraska at Omaha sociology professor who grew up near St. Louis.

Wayne Rupp of Weeping Water, who was 8 at the time, thinks back with pride to how he and his 6-year-old brother helped fill a railcar heaping with scrap metal in his Kansas hometown during the scrap drive.

“Could that kind of effort be possible again if needed?” asked Rupp. “It’s my belief that it could.”