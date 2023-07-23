A new book shines a light on a little-known chapter in North Omaha’s history.

A century ago, the Black-owned Shipman Brothers company based was a leading contractor for America’s expanding road network, with its crews from Omaha working on road projects in at least five states and Canada.

The story of Shipman Brothers grading company is an important part of a new biography of former Vice President Hubert H. Humphrey, who grew up in all-white Doland, South Dakota. The first Blacks he ever saw were the North Omaha workers who came to town in 1922 when he was a boy.

Civil rights became a cornerstone of Humphrey’s political philosophy, and his speech to the 1948 Democratic Convention was a pivotal moment in the movement.

“Into the Bright Sunshine: Young Hubert Humphrey and the Fight for Civil Rights” by Samuel G. Freedman has been published to coincide with the 75th anniversary of Humphrey’s convention speech. A professor of journalism at Columbia University, Freedman traces Humphrey’s interest in racial justice back to his days as a boy in Doland.

In 1922, the 11-year-old Humphrey met the Black members of a Shipman Brothers crew who were clearing the way for the construction of U.S. 212, running east to west across South Dakota. The boy was allowed to ride on the dump wagon that carried away soil graded by the horse-drawn road equipment, and he reveled in the adventure.

When the workers headed into town at night, they allowed young Humphrey to tag along to the local pool hall. Humphrey’s mother was skeptical of her son’s relationship with the men, but his father lived by the precept, “Treat people like people.”

The story behind the Shipman Brothers company is extraordinary.

Clay Shipman, the founder, was listed in the 1880 Census as a “farm laborer” on land near Danville, Kentucky, that was owned by a former slaveholder. He, his wife, Ellen, and three children were designated as “mulatto” — the term used for mixed-race at the time.

The family left Kentucky in the mid-1880s and headed west to Nebraska in search of their own home, settling in Madison County. Ellen died sometime after the decision to move, and Clay married Pauline, a German immigrant, who gave birth to the family’s fourth child in 1889.

Clay began farming his homestead in the 1880s and in the early 1900s began performing road work for Madison County.

Son Otis learned to handle the horse-drawn road equipment and by 1910 was working on projects as far away as Laramie, Wyoming. He became the driving force behind the Shipman Brothers company and began operating out of North Omaha, where he hired all-Black crews to handle teams of as many as 12 horses pulling road-grading equipment.

Otis, wife Mollie and stepdaughters Thelma and Madeline lived at 2724 N. 30th Street, along with Otis’ brother Leslie. The two-story house, built in 1905, is still standing.

According to NorthOmahaHistory.com, 30th Street would have been the western limits of the area in which Blacks could live in Omaha at the time, due to the housing discrimination practice known as “redlining.”

Otis, Leslie and their brothers who were still living in Madison County tapped into a business with explosive growth. The number of registered motor vehicles nearly tripled nationally in just three years — from 1.19 million nationally in 1913 to 3.37 million in 1916 — requiring a vast network of improved roads to be built.

The Shipman Brothers business thrived as its reputation for quality work grew. The newspaper in Humphrey’s hometown in South Dakota wrote of the Shipmans: “The highway construction crew is … making good time. Those who have driven over the road say the work is about the best they ever saw in the state.”

The company also began taking on railroad projects, including grading for the Union Pacific near Lexington and Elm Creek in Nebraska. By 1922, Shipman Brothers projects had been completed in Nebraska, Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota and Wyoming and in Canada.

Otis made regular trips back and forth between work sites and North Omaha to find workers for his crews, and he was a prominent member of the community.

In 1924, he was named to the board of directors of Kaffir Chemical Laboratories at 16th and Cuming Streets. The Black-owned company produced drugs and chemicals, along with personal care products such as toothpaste, lotions and hair cream.

But the Shipman Brothers story has a sad ending.

Otis, the hard-charging head of the company, died in 1924 in Rapid City, South Dakota, of complications from an appendectomy. He had been overseeing a large road project at the time.

His obituary in the Black-owned Omaha Monitor called him “one of Omaha’s most substantial and highly respected citizens.” His father, Clay, was named as “a prosperous farmer of Norfolk.”

Without Otis’ leadership, and with Clay in his late 60s, the company began a slow decline.

Clay sold off his horses and mules in Norfolk in 1926 after his wife’s death and moved to Omaha, where he died two years later. His obituary in the Norfolk Press noted, “Madison County mourns the passing of another of its splendid hearty pioneers.”

Leslie took over Otis’ role with the company and married his widow, Mollie. The company still worked projects as far away as Minnesota for a few years, but it eventually wound down as the grading business converted from horses and mules to motorized equipment.

In the meantime, Leslie helped Mollie raise her two daughters, Madeline and Thelma, who made names for themselves.

Madeline in 1928 played for the undefeated University of Omaha basketball team in the Omaha Women’s Cage League. After graduation, she served as executive secretary of Mid-City Community Center at 2213 Lake St., now home to the Great Plains Black Museum.

She married W. Alfred Daugherty, a prominent Kansas City educator, and like her mother, was widowed and remarried.

Her second marriage produced a son, William Wright, who followed in his mother’s athletic footsteps. Wright was the first Black golfer to win a U.S. Golf Association tournament title when he captured the U.S. Amateur Public Links Championship in Denver in 1959.

Thelma married DeNorval Unthank, one of the first Black doctors to practice in Oregon and the founder of the Portland chapter of the Urban League.

The Shipman family story in Omaha ended in 1956 when Leslie died at age 78. He was buried in Norfolk, along with his father and brother Otis.

The Shipmans’ legacy rests in hundreds of miles of roads across the Midlands and Canada and in their encounter with young Hubert Humphrey in Doland, S.D.

The young Humphrey’s meeting with the grading crew in the summer of 1922 never left him.

Author Freedman writes of the experience:

“Then, not too many weeks later, the magic dissipated. Hubert returned to school for sixth grade. Otis Shipman had a grading job waiting for him in western Iowa, a good deal closer to his Omaha home and family. But even in the men’s absence, maybe more so because of their absence, Hubert etched into his memory this brief, vivid glimpse of a world beyond Doland, and of the racial history hanging over the nation.”

Humphrey was elected mayor of Minneapolis in 1945 and served in the U.S. Senate from 1948 to 1964, when he left to become vice president to Lyndon B. Johnson. He returned to the Senate in 1971 after an unsuccessful campaign as the Democratic Party’s nominee for president in 1968 and served until his death in 1979.

He had been catapulted into the national spotlight by his 1948 Democratic Convention speech that led delegates to pass a strong civil rights platform plank — and bring about a walkout by White Southerners.

“To those who say that this civil rights program is an infringement on states’ rights, I say this, that the time has arrived in America for the Democratic Party to get out of the shadow of states’ rights and to walk forthrightly into the bright sunshine of human rights,” Humphrey told the delegates.

Humphrey’s voice echoed back to his time riding in a wagon with the Shipman Brothers road crew.

In a remarkable coincidence, the audience that day included DeNorval Unthank, whose wife Thelma was Otis Shipman’s daughter.

Daniel P. Sullivan is a former Omaha World-Herald book editor and the author of “Nebraska’s First College” and “The Murder of the Real Jack Ryan.”

