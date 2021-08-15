A familiar story: Flooding of creeks in Omaha proved troublesome during pioneer times as well

They were the twin banes in Omaha’s pioneer years. One of them came back to life during the nighttime deluge that hit the area last weekend.
The Jones Street “river” of floodwater south of the Old Market followed the hollow of the long-forgotten Otoe — or South Omaha — Creek. Go back to 1882 to find a storm that saw water levels that high in the area.
That winding stream and the Omaha — or North Omaha — Creek, on the north side of downtown dealt fits for years to the city. Both were considered health hazards until they were turned into the city’s first sewers and paved over.
The South Omaha Creek watershed drained an area from the Parkvale area near 30th and Bancroft Streets on the southwest and 26th Street and St. Mary’s Avenue on the northwest. The easternmost tributary ran north on 14th Street until joining the main stream at Marcy Street.
Based on an 1866 map by Oscar Davis, the creek meandered along Jones Street from 12th Street east to Sixth Street, where it turned southeast. It drained into the Missouri River around Center Street.
Today, the Burlington Northern-Santa Fe Railroad virtually follows the creek bed through downtown and runs alongside the Union Pacific tracks — the U.P. got there first — heading southwest.
Across the fledgling town, the North Omaha Creek drained a large area that included the present-day neighborhoods of Fontenelle Park (Paxton Boulevard), Bemis Park, Midtown Crossing (Turner Boulevard) and the MoPac Trail west of the Field Club.
Incidentally, the path of the Turner Boulevard tributary matches where Interstate 480 flooded Aug. 7 on its low-lying bend to the east.
The 1866 map shows the main North Omaha Creek forming about 26th and Webster Streets, below Creighton’s Hilltop Gymnasium. When it reached 23th Street, it meandered between Nicholas and Izard Streets to 16th Street, where it flowed southeast to 12th and Cass Streets before a sharp turn north along 11th Street. It fed the Missouri near Sixth and Blondo Streets in the river’s pre-channelized days.
Businesses built along South Omaha Creek from the start. Alexander Davis and Samuel Bayless put up a sawmill there in 1854 in the city’s birth year, making lumber for the homes of pioneer settlers. Fred Krug selected 11th and Jackson Streets for his first brewery in 1859 because it allowed him to use the creek bank for part of his cellar. Later, Paxton and Gallagher built their warehouse at 10th and Jones.
At Ninth and Jones in the 1860s was the Scandinavian Hotel operated by Swedish immigrants Sven and Matilda Peterson. She once saved her husband from being strung up by Omaha Barracks soldiers. They were upset that he was abiding by the military’s ban on liquor purchases. Evidently, some recent revelry had gone overboard to the point of rioting and the barracks officers made every bar out-of-bounds.
Other industries along the stream, however, caused it to be derisively known as the “bloody creek.” In 1883, the Omaha Daily Bee mentioned the “stinking refuse” that came from a half-dozen slaughter and packing houses, a large soap factory, white lead works, the federal corral and hog pens.
The stench and the sewage added to the misery of immigrants living in shacks and shanties along the creek.
In 1880, newspapers reported the majority (68 of 80) of malaria deaths in Omaha were “from the stagnant waters” of the North Omaha and South Omaha Creeks. This while the city was finishing the construction of the sewers in those areas.
The sewers eased bridge repair budgets. South Omaha Creek no longer needed the 11 bridges that spanned it from Eighth to 17th Streets. About the same number were on North Omaha Creek from 25th and Cuming Streets east. A local landmark was the Red Bridge at 16th and Nicholas Street.
Now how did that 1882 storm compare to ours? It was violent, with 60-mph winds and hailstones as large as walnuts piling up several inches. A downtown rain gauge showed 3 inches of rain fell during the 45 minutes — 7:45 to 8:30 p.m. — of the cloudburst.
Up on the north side, every bridge on North Omaha Creek sustained major damage. “The creek has been transformed into a river and presents a most remarkable appearance,’’ the Bee said. “It looks like a huge floating junk store, being filled with pots, kettles and every conceivable and unconceivable household utensil. There is now a fine opportunity for impecunious couples desiring to go into housekeeping to supply themselves with every requisite they may possibly require.”
Because of the terrain, the scene on South Omaha Creek was worse.
“It may be imagined that there was an enormous amount of water rushing down the bed of the creek,” the Bee reported. “On reaching the vicinity of Jackson and 14th Streets it spread out and inundated almost every house and flooded every cellar from 14th to 12th and between Jackson and Leavenworth. The streets were like mountain torrents and wreck and ruin was spread over the entire district named. Many were the narrow escapes from death.
“Mud and water filled hundreds of houses to a depth of 2 to 4 feet, sidewalks were sent whirling down the stream, cellars containing valuable stocks of goods were filled to the surface of the ground and the water continued to rise several inches on the floors above.”
It sounds way too familiar.