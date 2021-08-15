A familiar story: Flooding of creeks in Omaha proved troublesome during pioneer times as well

Other industries along the stream, however, caused it to be derisively known as the “bloody creek.” In 1883, the Omaha Daily Bee mentioned the “stinking refuse” that came from a half-dozen slaughter and packing houses, a large soap factory, white lead works, the federal corral and hog pens.

The stench and the sewage added to the misery of immigrants living in shacks and shanties along the creek.

In 1880, newspapers reported the majority (68 of 80) of malaria deaths in Omaha were “from the stagnant waters” of the North Omaha and South Omaha Creeks. This while the city was finishing the construction of the sewers in those areas.

The sewers eased bridge repair budgets. South Omaha Creek no longer needed the 11 bridges that spanned it from Eighth to 17th Streets. About the same number were on North Omaha Creek from 25th and Cuming Streets east. A local landmark was the Red Bridge at 16th and Nicholas Street.

Now how did that 1882 storm compare to ours? It was violent, with 60-mph winds and hailstones as large as walnuts piling up several inches. A downtown rain gauge showed 3 inches of rain fell during the 45 minutes — 7:45 to 8:30 p.m. — of the cloudburst.