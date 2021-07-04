A glimpse at Omaha’s Black history pre-1880

Before he met Dr. David Livingstone in Africa, Henry Morton Stanley was using Omaha as a home base for his newspaper reporting.
Who did he hang out with? Phillip King (1822-1888), one of the earliest Black Omahans. And it wasn’t Stanley who was buying dinner.
“Stanley, it is stated, was not blessed with over-much of this world’s wealth,” wrote the Omaha Daily Bee upon King’s death. “He frequented the (Omaha) Republican office at night and watched King grind out papers, and after press hours slept in the office. King often shared his supper with the now world renowned traveler.”
As a newspaper pressman, King likely would appreciate that his story has new life, thanks to a deep archival dig for some of the early history of the Black pioneers of Omaha.
The first Black person on record to pass through the Omaha area was York, William Clark’s slave who was on the Lewis and Clark expedition in 1804-05. Jean Baptiste Point du Sable, either the first settler in Chicago or his son, lived for a time in the early 1810s at Manuel Lisa’s trading post near Hummel Park.
Among Black persons, both free and enslaved, who followed du Sable in their travels before Nebraska became organized as a U.S. territory in 1854, was Thomas Brown (1829-1923). In a 1930s interview, Black attorney Harrison J. Pinkett said Brown was here in 1842, a slave who was brought on a buffalo hunt by his enslaver from Missouri.
Pinkett said Brown made an epic escape into Canada. Once slavery was abolished, Brown made his home in Grand Rapids, Michigan, for many years. By 1910, he moved to Omaha to live with his daughter until his death.
Sally Bayne is acknowledged to be the first free Black settler in Omaha, arriving sometime in 1855. Beyond that, her life story is unknown. Maybe she is the person mentioned in an Omaha Star article in 1975, with information furnished by the Great Plains Black History Museum: “The first Black to live in Omaha was the servant of territorial governor Mark W. Izard. They both appeared at the governor’s inaugural ball held in late February 1855.”
Bill Lee, who arrived in 1856, opened Omaha’s first barber shop in the Douglas House at 1301 Harney St. He was the first Black businessman to advertise in the Omaha Weekly Nebraskian newspaper. He had a part in shaming a pair of horse thieves in October of that year. Not the brightest duo, they twice attempted to sell stolen horses to the Pawnees near Elkhorn. Frontier justice prevailed and the men were escorted to the ferry to Iowa, their heads left half-shaven by Lee and with the welts from 39 or 49 lashes.
King also arrived in 1856. “He was well known and highly esteemed by all old residents, and 25 years ago was well known to every newspaper man in the city. King was the man who turned the hand press that printed the first edition of the Omaha Republican,” the Bee wrote in 1888. He was said to have $25,000 in real estate holdings, a goodly amount for the time, at the time of his death.
Also in town in 1856, were six Blacks who helped staff the new Hamilton House hotel at 14th and Douglas Streets. They had been the servants of manager H.M. Judson at his home in New York state.
Some accounts state William Leeper (1872-1895) was the first Black child born in Omaha. According to a scrapbook kept by early Black mail carrier Henry Ward Black (1872-1956), Leeper’s birthplace was at 13th and Jackson Streets in an old frame building. More likely as the first-born, however, is Charles H. Crump. The 1860 census shows the son of Omahans Jeremiah (a barber) and Jemima Crump as age 1 and born in Nebraska. The Crumps later moved to Council Bluffs.
That 1860 census recorded 20 Blacks living in Omaha — nine men, six women and five children. The wealthiest family were the Watsons, Harry and Mary, and their two children. Harry’s listed occupation was distiller. The value of their real estate was $3,000 and of their personal property $1,000.
Adam Walker and Manda James were the first Black couple to be married in Douglas County, on Sept. 9, 1863. Both were listed as being of legal age.
The next couple, John Flanagan and the former Julia Frances Thomas, was married in 1864. Flanagan gave his age as 60 and his bride’s as 38. Both died in 1905. At that time, Forest Lawn Cemetery recorded Flanagan’s age as 114 and Julia’s as 92. That’s an exaggeration of 13 years, one that “Old John,” as he became known, perpetuated in his later life as the oldest man in town.
Flanagan was listed as a teamster in the 1866 city directory that included 13 other Black men. By profession, they were barber Harvey Watson; porters G.W. Brown and John Thompson; blacksmith Smith Coffey; laborers John Doty, L.S. Mitchell, William McCoy, G. Thompson and Daniel Williams; and express wagon driver John Lewis. There were three — Mitchell Clarke, N. Merryweather and Jeremiah Thompson — whose occupations were not listed.
The first Black church was St. John AME (African Methodist Episcopal), organized as the Colored Methodist Church in a private residence at Ninth and Capitol Streets in 1865. St. John’s first pastor was John Hubbard. His son, Phillip, later was pastor during the 1880s.
In the first graduating class of Central High (then Omaha High) in 1876 was Henry Clay Curry. The son of a barber, Curry was one of two boys in the class of 11 students. He became a barber, as his father was. Three years later, Ida Overall (1860-1925) was the school’s first Black female graduate. She became a school teacher.
Ida’s father, Edwin Overall (1835-1901), figured prominently in the early years. Born into slavery near St. Louis, he was an abolitionist who recruited Blacks in Chicago during the Civil War to enlist in the Union Army. In Omaha, he was a leader in ending the city’s practice of a separate school for Black children in 1872. He already was the first Black man in a federal government position in the state when, in 1869, he was appointed a general delivery clerk in the U.S. Post Office. Aside from a few months working for a mining company near Plattsmouth, he was with the post office until just before his death.
Overall appears to be the first Black man to run for public office in Omaha. He lost his bid for the Omaha school board in 1874 when he was known as E.R. Williams. He later changed his last name upon receiving a sizable inheritance from his birth father, whose last name was Overall. He unsuccessfully ran for the state legislature in 1890 and the Omaha city council in 1893.
This was a glimpse at the pre-1880 period in Omaha’s Black history. More can be learned through the Great Plains Black History Museum and from North Omaha history expert Adam Fletcher Sasse’s latest book, “#OmahaBlackHistory,” which was invaluable in pursuing leads for this column.