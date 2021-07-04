A glimpse at Omaha’s Black history pre-1880

Pinkett said Brown made an epic escape into Canada. Once slavery was abolished, Brown made his home in Grand Rapids, Michigan, for many years. By 1910, he moved to Omaha to live with his daughter until his death.

Sally Bayne is acknowledged to be the first free Black settler in Omaha, arriving sometime in 1855. Beyond that, her life story is unknown. Maybe she is the person mentioned in an Omaha Star article in 1975, with information furnished by the Great Plains Black History Museum: “The first Black to live in Omaha was the servant of territorial governor Mark W. Izard. They both appeared at the governor’s inaugural ball held in late February 1855.”

Bill Lee, who arrived in 1856, opened Omaha’s first barber shop in the Douglas House at 1301 Harney St. He was the first Black businessman to advertise in the Omaha Weekly Nebraskian newspaper. He had a part in shaming a pair of horse thieves in October of that year. Not the brightest duo, they twice attempted to sell stolen horses to the Pawnees near Elkhorn. Frontier justice prevailed and the men were escorted to the ferry to Iowa, their heads left half-shaven by Lee and with the welts from 39 or 49 lashes.