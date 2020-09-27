A grave situation for Omaha at Ak-Sar-Ben

Unhappily, Omaha was to run only once more on English turf before a tendon injury ended his racing career.

After standing at stud in Kentucky and New York, Omaha was invited in 1950 to spend his last years at the Grove Porter farm near Nebraska City. He died there April 24, 1959, at age 27.

He had appeared occasionally at Ak-Sar-Ben promotions, but his closest direct connection to the community of Omaha was postmortem. He was buried on the grounds of the Ak-Sar-Ben Track, in its Circle of Champions.

One of our city’s most baffling unsolved mysteries provides a final footnote to the life of Omaha’s equine namesake. The last year of Thoroughbred racing at Ak-Sar-Ben was 1995 — flashier forms of gambling became too competitive for such a staid way to lose one’s money.

When demolition of the coliseum, grandstand and clubhouse began in 2004, a serious search for the race horse Omaha’s remains was initiated. But, make no bones about it, not a sliver was unearthed, and they haven’t been located to this day. This is a case that most likely is not going to be solved.

A memorial sculpture and a historical marker honoring Omaha stand in Stinson Park at Aksarben Village. They are the only reminders of 70 years of horse racing on the former racetrack premises.