Archaeology show in Seward to open window into Nebraska's past

Since Nebraska became a state in 1867, nearly every commander in chief has visited. Take a look back at some of those visits.
Spear points, arrow heads, stone tools and other items will be on display this weekend at the Nebraska Archaeological Society's annual Artifact Show.
The event will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday in Harvest Hall at the Seward County Fairgrounds in Seward.
The show will feature artifacts from multiple states with a focus on the Great Plains. It is a collaboration of amateur and professional archaeologists, education institutions, federal and state agencies and the public.
There also will be a flint-knapping demonstration, which is the process of making tools from flint. And, experts will be on hand to help identify artifacts and bone.
The event is non-commercial, which means that there will be no selling or buying of artifacts. Additionally, no unlawful artifacts are allowed.
Admission is $5, except for those 12 and under, who get in free.
Photos: The Old Market area through the years
1920s
1920s: John Distefano and his daughter Louise at their produce stand in the Old Market. He was known as the "celery king."
HANDOUT
1970
1970 PHOTO: Tom Rudloff at the Antiquarium’s original location, 1210 Farnam St., in July 1970. “Tom was instrumental in transforming the Old Market area as a cultural, artistic and intellectual center for Omaha,” said George Neubert, who founded the Flatwater Folk Art Museum in Brownville, Nebraska. Rudloff died May 29, 2016.
TOM PLAMBECK, THE WORLD-HERALD
1975
1975 PHOTO: Displays of paintings, sculptures, macrame, pottery, jewelry and other arts and crafts drew tens of thousands of people to the Old Market for the first Summer Arts Festival on June 28.
TOM PLAMBECK, THE WORLD-HERALD
1976
1976 PHOTO: Model A Ford cars lined the streets of the Old Market on June 24, 1976. The cars belong to Model A buffs from five states who were attending a conference in Omaha. The picture was taken looking west on Howard Street from Eleventh Street.
PHIL JOHNSON, THE WORLD-HERALD
1987
1987 PHOTO: A carriage from the Old Market stops beside the Carpenter Paper warehouse at Ninth and Harney Streets on Oct. 7, 1987.
BILL BATSON, THE WORLD-HERALD
1988
1988 PHOTO: Old Market fruit vendor Joe Vitale at his stand at the southwest corner of 11th and Howard Streets.
BILL BATSON, THE WORLD-HERALD
1989
1989 PHOTO: ConAgra's new campus was under construction in the former Jobbers Canyon on July 9, 1989.
THE WORLD-HERALD
1990
1990 PHOTO: Looking southward over ConAgra Drive from the company's business campus toward 10th Street in the Old Market.
RUDY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
2003
2003 PHOTO: The Old Market Passageway is home to stylish shops and restaurants.
The
Old Market Passageway is home to stylish shops and restaurants.
RICH JANDA, THE WORLD-HERALD
2005
2005 PHOTO: Rick Galusha, longtime president of Homer's Music, is shown outside the Old Market Homer's store, 1210 Howard St., with some of his employees.
KILEY CRUSE, THE WORLD-HERALD
2010
2010 PHOTO: Street lights along 10th Street from the Old Market to the Durham Museum.
KILEY CRUSE, THE WORLD-HERALD
2010
2010 PHOTO: From left, An Vu, Bobby Barajas, Tim Brown and Matt Carroll wait early on a summertime Friday evening for the rush at Ted & Wally's ice cream parlor at 1120 Howard St. in the Old Market.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
2010
2010 PHOTO: David Downing, a cellist and studio musician, entertains Old Market crowds at the corner of 11th and Howard Streets. Street musicians have been a regular sight in the Old Market over the years.
KENT SIEVERS, THE WORLD-HERALD
2011
2011 PHOTO: The eclectic Hollywood Candy is near 12th and Jackson Streets in the Fairmont building.
JAMES R. BURNETT, THE WORLD-HERALD
2011
2011 PHOTO: Don't let the big, brightly colored sign mislead you. Hollywood Candy near 12th and Jackson Streets is more than just sweet treats. With more than 30 vendors of antiques and collectibles near the back of the store, there's a whole array of treasures to be found.
JAMES R. BURNETT, THE WORLD-HERALD
2011
2011 PHOTO: Elizabeth Chalen helps a customer at the Omaha Farmers Market in the Old Market.
JAMES R. BURNETT, THE WORLD-HERALD
2011
2011 PHOTO: Don and Cilla Huges of Lake Benton, Minnesota, walk through the Old Market trying to decide on a restaurant. They were in town for an insurance company meeting.
JAMES R. BURNETT, THE WORLD-HERALD
2011
2011 PHOTO: Mark Donovan, of Magical Journey Carriage Service, gives a carriage ride through the Old Market.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
2011
2011 PHOTO: Dickens characters stroll he sidewalks of the Old Market. Dickens in the Market, part of the Old Market Holiday Weekend, featured Charles Dickens characters, the Old Dominion Dancers and musical performances in the Old Market. The event was led off by a parade of horse-drawn carriages transporting the entertainers on Howard between 10th and 13th Streets.
KENT SIEVERS, THE WORLD-HERALD
2012
2012 PHOTO: The iconic Old Market restaurant the French Cafe, 1017 Howard St., opened in 1969 and closed in 2012. Another French restaurant, Le Bouillon, opened in the same space.
THE WORLD-HERALD
2012
2012 PHOTO: A chalkboard displays the day's menu outside V. Mertz in the Old Market Passageway in Omaha.
REBECCA S. GRATZ, THE WORLD-HERALD
2013
2013 PHOTO: Mark Mercer at La Buvette, the Parisian-style cafe on 11th Street that he and his wife, Vera, opened in 1991. Mercer, who is widely recognized along with Vera and his father, Sam, for developing and preserving Omaha’s Old Market neighborhood, died Sept. 16, 2019, after a yearlong battle with cancer. He was 75.
ALYSSA SCHUKAR, THE WORLD-HERALD
2013
2013 PHOTO: Spectators get a ride through the Old Market just in time for the New Year's Eve fireworks on Dec. 31, 2013.
MARK DAVIS, THE WORLD-HERALD
2015
2015 PHOTO: For years, Conagra's Chef Boyardee statue stood watch at the company's headquarters campus on the edge of the Old Market. In October 2015, CEO Sean Connolly announced the company was moving its headquarters to Chicago.
KENT SIEVERS, THE WORLD-HERALD
2015
2015 PHOTO: The Old Market in downtown Omaha is a mix of restaurants, shops, galleries, taverns and salons. A visitor can wander the cobblestone streets, stop by the farmers market or people watch from one of the benches. This photo was taken on Oct. 17, 2015, on the last day of that season's farmers market.
KENT SIEVERS, THE WORLD-HERALD
2016
2016: People march through the Old Market on Jan. 21, 2016, during the Women's March in Omaha. Women's marches were held throughout the country.
SARAH HOFFMAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
2016
2016 PHOTO: Spaghetti Works employee Noah Sautter, 17, looks out the window toward the M's Pub building at the intersection of 11th and Howard Streets.
MEGAN FARMER, THE WORLD-HERALD
2016
2016 PHOTO: Gold Star families walk through the Old Market to the Holland Center in downtown Omaha in May 2016.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2016
2016 PHOTO: Omaha firefighters battle a devastating blaze at the M’s Pub building. The Jan. 9 fire was caused by gas lines breached during fiber-optic installation. The fire destroyed the historic building at the corner of 11th and Howard Streets that housed M's Pub, women’s clothing boutique Nouvelle Eve, The Market House restaurant and condominiums.
REBECCA S. GRATZ, THE WORLD-HERALD
2017
2017 PHOTO: Icicles on the horse carriage parking sign at 11th and Howard Streets in the Old Market shopping district as an ice storm moves into the Omaha metro area on Jan. 15.
KENT SIEVERS, THE WORLD-HERALD
2017
2017 PHOTO: Mercer Management Co. is painted on the wall outside La Buvette in the Old Market. Alliance Française credits Sam Mercer and his family for the French influence they have brought to Omaha, especially in the Old Market.
SARAH HOFFMAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
2017
2017 PHOTO: The arches from the United States National Bank building, which were once at 12th and Farnam Streets, now act as a gateway from the Old Market to the Gene Leahy Mall. The mall was built in the 1970s as part of an effort to improve downtown Omaha.
MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
2017
2017 PHOTO:
Customers enjoy the outdoor patio at La Buvette on a late August evening. Mark Mercer and his wife, Vera, opened the Parisian-style cafe on 11th Street in 1991.
MATT MILLER, THE WORLD-HERALD
2017
2017 PHOTO M's Pub held a soft reopening in October 2017, almost two years after a fire destroyed the building.
KENT SIEVERS, THE WORLD-HERALD
2017
2017 PHOTO: From left, 3-year-olds London Weaver and Izabella Tyler, 5-year-old Mykenzie Tyler and 4-year-old Canaan Seipel, all of Omaha, hang out on an Old Market planter during the Fall Festival in October 2017.
KENT SIEVER, THE WORLD-HERALD
2017
Dressed as a T. rex, Scott Cain of Council Bluffs walks his son across the street during the Old Market Fall Festival in Omaha in October 2017.
KENT SIEVERS, THE WORLD-HERALD
2018
2018 PHOTO: Bria Bench, 12, bottom left, of Fort Calhoun, Nebraska, plays on the slides at Gene Leahy Mall on June 7, 2018. To the right is Willow Weaver, 6, also of Fort Calhoun. Top left is Austin Welchert, 13, and Bode Weaver, 5, both of Fort Calhoun.
RYAN SODERLIN, THE WORLD-HERALD
2018
2018 PHOTO: Owners Ken Schroeder, left, and Rick Daly on July 1, 2018, The Diner's last day at 12th and Harney Streets. The eatery closed, and the landmark Old Market building was torn down to make way for a new hotel.
KENT SIEVERS, THE WORLD-HERALD
2019
2019 PHOTO: A horse pulls a carriage through Omaha’s Old Market. The Old Market is designated on the National Register of Historic Places. A number of historic buildings can still be found along the brick-paved streets.
RYAN SODERLIN, THE WORLD-HERALD
2019
2019 PHOTO: The red brick-paved Old Market neighborhood, which is on the National Register of Historic Places, is located between 10th and 13th Streets and Farnam and Jackson Streets in downtown Omaha. It has a bounty of restaurants, bars, shops and art galleries. Other common sights in this area: street performers, artists and horse-drawn carriages.
KELSEY STEWART, THE WORLD-HERALD
2020
The Old Market was rocked by protests in June 2020, like many areas across the U.S., after the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Z LONG, THE WORLD-HERALD
2020
2020 PHOTO: Customers wait to purchase radishes and other veggies at the downtown Omaha Farmers Market on opening day in June 2020. The market moved across the street from the traditional location in the Old Market and had several social distancing measures in place.
Z LONG, THE WORLD-HERALD
2020
2020 PHOTO: From left, Chandler Barnhart, Jon Munson, Robert Raible and Kelly Raible have a drink at Dubliner Pub in Omaha. The pub had been closed because of coronavirus restrictions and then protests in the Old Market. Bars and restaurants in the Omaha area were allowed to open fully and operate at 100% capacity in June.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
2020
2020 PHOTO: The popular bar Mister Toad is an Old Market fixture and a popular spot for music lovers. Since 1975, Mister Toad has brought live jazz music to Omahans. Legendary musician Luigi Waites performed there for nearly 35 years until he died in 2010. His band, Luigi Waites, carries on the tradition, performing every Sunday at 9 p.m. P
ianist Ray Williams leads "Ray's Piano Party" from 7-10 on Wednesday nights.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
2020
2020 PHOTO: The holiday lights south of Harney Street looking south from 11th Street on Nov. 24, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
2021
2021 PHOTO: Trucks line up facing north on 12th Street at Howard Street as snow is removed from the Old Market on Jan. 28. Omaha was still digging out from about 12 inches of snow.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!