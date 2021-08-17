Archaeology show in Seward to open window into Nebraska's past

Spear points, arrow heads, stone tools and other items will be on display this weekend at the Nebraska Archaeological Society's annual Artifact Show.

The event will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday in Harvest Hall at the Seward County Fairgrounds in Seward.

The show will feature artifacts from multiple states with a focus on the Great Plains. It is a collaboration of amateur and professional archaeologists, education institutions, federal and state agencies and the public.

There also will be a flint-knapping demonstration, which is the process of making tools from flint. And, experts will be on hand to help identify artifacts and bone.

The event is non-commercial, which means that there will be no selling or buying of artifacts. Additionally, no unlawful artifacts are allowed.

Admission is $5, except for those 12 and under, who get in free.

