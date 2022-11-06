Army service during WWII left a great impact on 106-year-old veteran

A small, wooden model B-24 bomber sits proudly next to a miniature American flag. A larger version of the stars and stripes rests gently on a display case full of medals and certificates in the corner of the living room.

At 106-years-old, Staff Sgt. Joe Burgess’ life is much quieter today than the long days spent on airplanes flying over foreign countries and awaiting the next mission on an Army base.

Born July 14, 1916, Burgess enlisted in the Army in 1940, roughly a year before the United States joined World War II following the attack on Pearl Harbor. He served for five years, flying over 30 successful missions in B-24 bomber planes across Germany, Italy, Romania, Austria and other European countries. Now, he lives at Elk Ridge Village in Elkhorn.

Prior to enlisting in the Army, Burgess, originally from Utica, New York, spent two years working for the Civilian Conservation Corps, a work relief program started by President Franklin D. Roosevelt in 1933 during the Great Depression. Burgess built stone bridges, and cut down and planted millions of trees in northern New York.

“Before then, I was about a hundred-pound weakling,” he said. “People ask me now, ‘How come you’re so healthy?’ I say that’s from two years of outdoor work.”

After leaving the program, Burgess, in need of a job, enlisted in the Army.

After training, Burgess traveled from California by train to Virginia, where he boarded an old, slow ship set to take him north to Greenland. It wasn’t the mode of transportation he had hoped for.

“They gave us a brand new airplane. We were gonna fly all over the world. We stocked it with candy bars and Coke and stuff like that. We had it about two weeks and they came and said I gotta take the plane back,” Burgess said.

The trek turned into a three-week journey. Luckily, he said, he never once got seasick.

It wasn’t until years after the end of the war that Burgess found out the ship taking him to Greenland was being tracked by a German submarine at the time.

“I guess we weren’t worth using a torpedo on because we didn’t make any right turns to Europe,” he said. “We made it safely.”

In Greenland, Burgess worked as a gunman in a protective unit stationed to guard a contractor building a runway.

After a year there, Burgess was given the opportunity to return to the states and join what was then the Army Air Force as a radio operator in B-24 bomber planes. Following training in Delaware, North Carolina, Arizona and California, he deployed to Italy.

Burgess said he flew on 35 official missions in addition to multiple volunteer missions to jam German radar.

During one mission, Burgess and the rest of the flight crew had to take a spare B-24. Before takeoff, they checked everything over and it all seemed fine, he said. However, as they neared their target, the plane started running low on fuel.

“So we took it to a vote. Do we go on this close or return and come back? We said let’s go,” Burgess recalled.

They continued on and dumped the bombs before turning back, but were forced to leave formation and travel alone. They were shot at and considered making an unplanned landing in enemy territory. They decided against it.

“Well, none of us wanted to become prisoners, so onward,” he said.

Burgess and the crew landed with a completely empty fuel tank to a crowd of cheers, he said. Everyone at the base had deemed them missing in action — they were three hours late.

Following the completion of his service and an honorable discharge in 1945, Burgess set out to create a life outside of the military, starting with obtaining a college degree. As a teenager, Burgess left school to help his family financially by working as a dishwasher. After his service he was put in an accelerated program that would allow him to earn his high school diploma and his degree simultaneously.

Once he received his degree in electrical engineering from Trine University in Angola, Indiana, he moved to Nebraska to marry Gertrude, an Omaha woman he fell in love with while in college. They had three children and were married 58 years.

Burgess spent 23 years working at Offutt Air Force Base as an electrical engineer. After retirement, they moved to Florida and later Arizona. Gertrude died in 2008.

While his time in the military was only five years of his life, he said it had a great impact on him and gave him experiences that he remembers to this day.

“It’s been a long life,” Burgess said, “and an interesting one.”