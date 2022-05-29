Artist, pilot, playboy: Omaha man shot down over China in WWII lives on through his family

A name etched in a marble headstone, a letter tucked away in a dresser drawer, an eternally youthful portrait in uniform — for so many Gold Star families of the era, little else survived of their young men who died in World War II.

Not in Bruce Jepson’s family.

The women who loved him would not — will not — allow grief to blot out the memory of the young Omaha artist-turned-airman who perished in the flaming crash of his P-51 Mustang in China, during the waning days of the war.

Jepson’s drawing skills earned him early acclaim, including a job as an illustrator with a local advertising firm right after graduating from Omaha Central High School in 1937 and inclusion of his work in a display at the Joslyn Art Museum. His art teacher called him “very gifted,” and he hoped to study at the prestigious Art Institute of Chicago.

Young Jepson cultivated a playboy image, dressing smartly, smoking a pipe, and carrying on an affair with a married fellow artist and pilot.

Yet he was devoted to his mother and three sisters, who had been left penniless when his father died of cancer at age 42. He supported them with the earnings from his budding career in advertising.

It was Jepson’s love of flying, though, that led to the tragic end of his promising life. It propelled him into pilot training in Omaha after the outbreak of World War II, the Army Air Corps, and the cockpit of a P-51 as one of Maj. Gen. Claire Chennault’s famous “Flying Tigers.”

“He wanted to be an artist and he wanted to fly P-51s. He wanted to fight for his country,” said his niece, Julie Ann Cupak Cambridge of Omaha. “He did it all.”

Bruce Jepson’s body was never returned from China, so there is no grave to decorate on Memorial Day — just a name on the wall of the fallen at Omaha’s Memorial Park.

But his family doesn’t need to lay a flower on a headstone to celebrate Jepson’s life of promise. His mother, Edwina, and sisters Chris, Grace and Harryette told stories of his life and his talent, saved every letter he wrote and every sketch he ever drew.

Jepson’s art now decorates the walls of Cambridge’s home, and the homes of her siblings. His letters and sketches and photos fill scrapbooks that are lovingly paged through by his surviving family, nearly 80 years after his death.

Even more, Jepson’s family drew inspiration from his talent. All three of his sisters pursued careers as commercial artists, as did their children — including Cambridge herself and her siblings, a cousin and her daughter, Leia Brown.

“I grew up hearing all the stories about Uncle Bruce. Our family has been inspired by his creativity,” Brown said. “He’s my hero.”

Cambridge’s mother, Grace Jepson Cupak, idolized her brother and built a career as a fashion illustrator for the former department store chain Richman-Gordman, often drawing retro models resembling the ones her brother drew as an Omaha ad man in the late 1930s and early 1940s. She fervently hoped that his story would be widely shared. Grace died in May 2021, at age 91.

Today would be her 93rd birthday.

Cambridge added genealogical research to the many stories of Bruce and shared them on her webpage, Ink Wash Letters WWII (inkwashletters.blogspot.com).

“It was (my mother’s) lifelong wish that her brother be recognized and remembered,” Cambridge said. “Uncle Bruce had no offspring. I am his only hope as a memorial to his life.”

‘Beach barefoot-fisherman artist’

Bruce Jepson’s life began in 1917, a stone’s throw from the beach in what is now Titusville, Florida.

His mother, Edwina, was from Alabama, and his father, Harry, was the son of Danish immigrants who settled near Elba, Nebraska, and moved to Florida in the early 1900s.

The couple married in 1915. Harry worked for his family’s orange grove and land development business. Their second child, Christina, was born in 1920.

Bruce developed his twin passions for art and flying during his Florida boyhood. He was dazzled by the airplanes that flew from an airfield near their home. And Edwina passed along a passion for painting.

“He was totally a beach barefoot-fisherman artist. He would always take his art pad everywhere,” Cambridge said.

The family’s fortunes flagged after the fruit and land business went bust in the late 1920s. Grace was born in 1929.

They moved to Omaha after Harry became ill with throat cancer. He died in September 1931, three weeks before Edwina gave birth to their youngest daughter. She was named Harryette in his memory.

Widowed with four young children, Edwina did her best to keep the family together. She opened a small cafe for Creighton University students and gave piano lessons in their home on 24th Street. She delivered lessons on Shakespeare in the Omaha public schools.

Bruce used his growing art skills to help the family’s finances. He visited stores downtown with his brushes and painted ads in their windows for a dollar or two.

When he was in high school, his work won wider acclaim. One of his paintings was selected for a national exhibit of young artists at New York’s Rockefeller Center, and he won a scholarship in a regional art competition sponsored by the Kansas City Art Institute.

“He had a loft apartment, where he sat and painted,” Cambridge said. “He would skip school and paint all day.”

But the Jepsons’ financial fortunes didn’t improve much. Edwina made the difficult decision to place Grace and Harryette, who were 8 and 6, in an orphanage for girls in Fremont, just after Christmas in 1937. They lived there for four years, though Edwina, Chris and Bruce visited every week.

Bruce often drew pictures for his sisters. For her ninth birthday, he gave Grace an intricate pen-and-ink sketch of her movie hero, the child actor Shirley Temple.

‘Great ambition’

Straight out of high school, Bruce Jepson landed a job with Allen and Reynolds, a prominent local advertising firm.

He built a career, and a reputation. Photos and hand-drawn self-portraits show him well-dressed, with tousled hair and a self-confident grin.

“He had great ambitions. He would pursue the best that life had to offer,” Cambridge wrote in her blog.

Soon Jepson was gaining lucrative freelance jobs to supplement his ad agency income. In the summer of 1941, Jepson traveled to Mexico, a rare jaunt in those days. In his passport, he described himself as an “artista.” He attended bullfights and, of course, painted.

The young artista had never lost his love of flying. His sisters would long remember the model airplanes that hung from the ceiling of his attic apartment.

The Dec. 7, 1941, attack on Pearl Harbor pushed him further. Jepson started flight lessons in Omaha the following spring, and earned a student pilot certificate with an eye toward joining the Army Air Corps.

He was earning enough that by 1942, the family was able to move Grace and Harryette home from the orphanage. Chris was now in her 20s herself, a budding commercial artist whose talent as a fashion illustrator would eventually rival her brother’s.

As the chief breadwinner for his widowed mother and sisters, Jepson could have opted out of the military. But he yearned to serve when his country needed him.

“He didn’t tell anybody at first,” Cambridge said. “His mother tried to get him not to go. But he just had to. He had to go.”

Edwina, Grace and Harryette saw him off at the bus depot when he left for military flight training in San Antonio, Texas, in March 1943.

He wrote jaunty letters to his family and friends in Omaha, illustrated with funny drawings of airmen and their planes. He drew pin-up girls for his fellow cadets, attended Saturday night dances and sent money home.

‘I am satisfied’

Jepson trained at several sites in Texas before earning his wings in February 1944. He traveled back to Omaha that month for 10 days of leave.

He took his sisters up for a flight and treated them to lunch at King Fong Cafe on South 16th Street, his favorite restaurant. He spent evenings drinking with friends at The White Horse bar in the old Regis Hotel.

He reveled in what turned out to be his last visit to his adopted hometown.

“The ten days went too fast,” he wrote to his family a few days after he returned to Texas. “But the war won’t last much longer, then I can be with you all.”

“I wanted a pair of wings and wanted to fly and fight my part of the war in the air,” he added. “Because I have achieved that end, I am satisfied.”

Jepson packed a lot of living into the last year of his life. In April 1944, he was assigned to a base in Venice, Florida, not far from Edwina’s relatives in St. Petersburg. He trained to fly fighters. He reconnected with his aunts, uncles and cousins while he waited for an overseas assignment.

That summer, Edwina’s family persuaded her to move back to Florida, in part to be near her son.

But she was too late. Before mother and sisters arrived by bus from Omaha, Jepson got orders to India, to fly P-51 Mustangs with the 529th Fighter Squadron — his dream assignment. He visited the pyramids during a stopover in Egypt, and fished and drank with his buddies in India.

In November the unit was reassigned to Chennault’s hotshot 14th Air Force, and flew “Over the Hump” to Kunming, China.

Jepson’s pen was rarely idle. Besides sketching the sites and his friends, he drew a Christmas poster of Santa Claus, and an angel for the Red Cross. He painted nose art on his squadron’s planes.

Jepson flew his first combat mission in early spring, and chalked up nine more by April 25, 1945.

On that day, he was part of a flight of four Mustangs sent to attack a rail bridge in northeast China.

After hitting the target, his P-51 was crippled by Japanese ground fire in Shanxi province, about 250 miles southwest of Beijing. His plane crashed and burned outside a small village called Dong Guo Cun. Jepson’s wingmen saw no parachute. They circled the burning aircraft, but they could offer no help.

He was gone.

“My grandmother was devastated,” Cambridge said. “She didn’t get out of bed for two weeks.”

A family of artists

Edwina’s torpor did not last long. She still had to raise her daughters. They stayed in Florida, at least for a time. Grace graduated from high school in St. Petersburg in 1947, and soon after left on a bus to join Chris in Omaha. Chris had built her own successful career, illustrating for local department stores and fashion boutiques.

Grace landed a job in the mailroom at Mutual of Omaha while designing pamphlets and ads for them. But she lost her job in 1954, after she was married to Frank Cupak Jr. and became pregnant with the first of her four children.

She continued to freelance, though, and remained active in art clubs.

Grace’s career as a fashion artist took off in the 1970s, when she returned to work full time with Richman-Gordman, eventually becoming the chain’s head illustrator.

Harryette followed Grace’s path to Omaha, and a career in fashion illustration. She rose to become art director for Brandeis and Younkers, and later was co-owner of an ad agency.

All three had highly successful careers emulating their brother, whose long shadow they always felt.

“They were always in awe of Bruce,” Cambridge said.

A generation later Cambridge, too, studied art, painted and developed her own fashion portfolio. But by the time she was breaking into the field in the 1980s, fashion sketches were giving way to photography.

So she moved into fashion photo styling. She studied art history, and managed a photo gallery.

About 20 years ago, she began to study and curate her own family’s history and art.

Cambridge found a box of letters belonging to her resilient grandmother, Edwina, who died in 1978 at age 87. She read them over and over again.

“I felt so much a part of her life, and her tragedies,” Cambridge said.

She interviewed her mother and her aunts, who loved to tell the stories of their childhood — especially the ones about Bruce.

“He had achieved so much in his short life,” she said. “What he was unable to achieve was always on their minds — what might have been.”

One mystery was never solved: What happened to Bruce’s body? Edwina made inquiries to the Army during her lifetime, but she never received a definitive answer.

A martyr’s tale

Through her research, Cambridge learned that Bruce Jepson’s saga did not end with his death.

About 10 years ago, she connected with retired Air Force Brig. Gen. Jon Reynolds, who had served as a defense attaché in China during the 1980s. He told her that Jepson’s body had been reburied several times after it was recovered from the crashed P-51.

And in 1985 Reynolds and authorities from the Army’s Central Identification Laboratory in Hawaii — the predecessor of today’s Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, which also now has a lab at Offutt Air Force Base — very nearly recovered his remains.

Their failure to bring him home troubled Reynolds. The former attaché, who died in April, told the story in a lengthy 2019 article in Air Power History magazine.

Reynolds said Japanese soldiers had gathered around Jepson’s P-51 after it crashed. They stripped his body of valuables and ordered Chinese villagers to bury him. They did so, then reburied him two days later after dogs had disturbed the makeshift grave.

A month later, Jepson was buried again in the village cemetery, this time in a wooden coffin — what Reynolds called “an extraordinary gesture” by people who were grateful for the assistance of American air crews during the war.

In early 1946, Army authorities learned about Jepson’s burial in Dong Guo Cun, but they were unable to visit because of fighting between Chinese Communist and Nationalist forces.

The Communist victory in 1949 and the former allies’ icy relationship during the Cold War ended any hope of further recovery of American remains for nearly 40 years.

In February 1985, as a goodwill gesture, Chinese diplomatic authorities invited Reynolds and the Hawaii laboratory team to visit the village where Jepson had been buried.

Chinese officials and villagers escorted them to the cemetery and showed the Americans to his grave. But as the U.S. anthropologists carefully unearthed the remains, they realized that they were of an Asian man, of a different size and age than the Caucasian pilot.

The Americans were quickly hustled away.

Only later did Reynolds find out through a diplomatic contact what had most likely happened. In Dong Guo Cun, only two people had ever been buried in a wooden coffin: the American pilot, and a Chinese martyr of the 1949 revolution.

Years earlier, the Chinese martyr had been disinterred and his body moved to a cemetery in a distant province nearer his home, one reserved for national heroes.

“I think you moved the wrong casket,” Reynolds told the diplomat.

The accounting agency maintains a file on Jepson in the hope of someday recovering his body. In 2017, Cambridge, her mother, her husband and her brother met with agency analysts assigned to the case.

“It allowed (my mother) to feel that she herself made efforts to help in the search for her brother’s remains,” Cambridge wrote on her website. “Also (to know) that he is not forgotten.”

Reynolds told her that the fraught relations between U.S. and China make it unlikely Jepson’s body will ever be brought home to Nebraska. But Cambridge and her family take some comfort in the likelihood that he is buried among Chinese heroes — even if by mistake.

“I think he’d be fine with that. He loved the Chinese people,” she said. “It’s a sad ending. But it’s kind of spiritual.”

Leia Brown said she feels a bit conflicted about his fate. But she sees his legacy in her own family, and their art.

“I’d like to have him home,” she said. “But his story is being told. That’s what’s important.”

