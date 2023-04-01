A special bus called the Old Market Lunch Wagon began weekday service between downtown and the Old Market 42 years ago today. The bus was scheduled to run every 15 minutes between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 pm.

According to Firehouse Dinner Theater owner Dick Mueller, who was the glue holding the plans together, all 10 Old market restaurants had agreed to participate in the service, each offering books of 10 tickets for $1.25.

The three-day test of a noontime shuttle bus to the Old Market the month prior was successful enough to convince a few folks that the idea should be expanded, but with a Metro bus providing service instead of the yellow school bus that was first used.

The bus left 14th and Dodge Streets on its first trip at 11:35 a.m. carrying about 25 riders. Some were Metro Area Transit officials making sure the program got off the ground. Others were downtown employees bound for lunch and glad to have a ride.

The Lunch Wagon's route was a lopsided figure-8 running west along Dodge Street with four stops between 13th and 20th Streets, four more south on 20th and east on Harney, and others at 10th and Howard, 11th and Jackson, and 13th and Howard as the bus turned west and north again back to Dodge.

Mueller lined up musicians Wendall Hall and John Howard to play banjo for the commuters. He also got Kris Sparks of Los Angeles to hand out fliers. For two full trips around the downtown area and to the Old Market, those three kept the bus driver and a World-Herald reporter company.

Those interviewed expressed enthusiasm for the service. Most of the riders interviewed said they had heard about the shuttle by word-of-mouth. Ethel Dougherty, who circulated the original petition to start the shuttle service, said she thought another day would bring a better crowd. Insufficient promotion was one reason for the low first-day turnout, Sparks said.

