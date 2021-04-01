Back in the day, April 1, 1986: (Wise)cracks about Chimney Rock startle Panhandle radio listeners

It was only an April Fools' Day joke.
But 35 years ago today, reports during a Scottsbluff radio talk show that Nebraska's historic landmark, Chimney Rock, had suffered "irreparable damage" and was "ready to crumble" because of earthquake tremors in the San Francisco area startled listeners in a large part of the Panhandle.
The reports had Bayard's longtime mayor, William L. "Speed" George, erupting in anger.
"It was a sick joke," George said.
"People take that rock pretty damn serious. It's a historical landmark on the Oregon Trail."
George said he did not know about the broadcast on KNEB until he began receiving telephone calls. A receptionist at the radio station, who said she had been kept busy with "lots of calls," added: "The mayor of Bayard was one. He took a dim view of it."
She said the false reports, including one that national radio-television commentator Paul Harvey was buying a lot for a retirement home near Bayard, were part of announcer Rich Berry's April Fools' Day call-in show.
The Chimney Rock report quoted a fictitious Werner Von Shaklee of the Boulder Seismograph Institute as saying the landmark was "ready to crumble" and a "strong wind, mild earth tremor or a heavy rain could tumble the rock."
The report also included fictitious collaboration from State Patrol Trooper "Roger Bookem" and a cross-country truck driver.
The station receptionist said Berry had told listeners it was an April Fools' gag, but some people didn't hear his explanation.
George said he was particularly angry because "I guess the rock's my baby."
George was known as the "unofficial keeper of the rock" because of his longtime efforts to promote the natural feature.