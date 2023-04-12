Willis Reed, a former player and coach in the NBA with the New York Knicks, was named the Creighton Bluejays' basketball coach 42 years ago today.

Reed, 38, was hired as a replacement for Tom Apke eight days after Apke was named head coach at Colorado. Reed would become the 12th head coach and the first Black coach in Creighton basketball history.

Reed didn't attend the press conference where the announcement was made because he was getting a head start on recruiting before he was even selected as the Bluejay coach.

Creighton Athletic Director Dan Offenburger said Reed was offered the job by telephone the day before. Reed told Offenburger at the time that he would consider the offer and call him back.

"He said 'I can't get back to you tonight. I'm headed to Wichita,' " Offenburger said. Reed's trip to Wichita was to recruit for Creighton at a high school all-star game.

Nicknamed "The Captain," Reed, at 6 feet, 9 inches tall, was the undersized center and emotional leader on the Knicks' two NBA championship teams, with a soft shooting touch from the outside and a toughness to tussle with the era's superstar big men on the inside. Reed played for the Knicks for 10 years after graduating from Grambling University in 1964. He coached his former pro team from 1977-78.

When CU hired the former NBA star in 1981, some Creighton people, notably Offenburger, talked of national championship aspirations. A year later, Reed recruited 7-foot high school All-American Benoit Benjamin, and some folks thought maybe it could happen.

"More games are won — and lost — playing defensive basketball than any other level of the game," Reed said.

Reed was Creighton's coach from 1981 until May 1, 1985, when he resigned, saying he was frustrated by illegal recruiting in college basketball. "There are so may rules being broken by so many teams, and you lose so many players because of it."

Reed finished his four seasons as Creighton coach with a 52-65 record. He died March 21, 2023, at the age of 80.

