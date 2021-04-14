Back in the day, April 14, 1967: Circus tiger bites jinxed trainer as stunned Omahans watch

The Shrine Circus jinx continued for wild animal trainer Guy Gossing, who had a chunk bitten out of the end of his finger 54 years ago today in Omaha.

Gossing was showing the tiger's teeth to spectators. In a split second, the tiger opened his mouth and chomped down on the trainer's finger. The trainer immediately whisked the tiger back stage as his finger dripped blood.

The spectators that witnessed the event were stunned, but the Greatest Show on Earth continued. Gossing underwent first aid and returned to action the next afternoon. The tiger behaved the next day.

Gossing had encountered more bad luck earlier in the week when he had to treat a tiger that was suffering from lung congestion. The tiger puked on the trainer and was unable to perform that day. Before that, en route to Omaha from Columbus, Ohio, Gossing's truck was forced off the road near Davenport, Iowa. Neither he nor the animals were hurt, but there was a delay in the show that day.

In 1962, Gossing brought a lion act to Omaha, and a prankster released two of the animals. They roamed the streets for several hours before the circus opened.

