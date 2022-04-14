Back in the day, April 14, 2012: Nebraska cancels spring game for the first time since 1949

Ten years ago today, April showers — and then some — led the University of Nebraska to cancel its spring game for the first time since 1949.

The rain rolled in from the southwest shortly after 11 a.m. as 20 or so Huskers worked out on the field. Around 11:30, just as the first fans took their seats, the lightning started. Event staff hustled them into the tunnels, concourses and bowels of Memorial Stadium. Briefly, HuskerVision screens were tuned to the Weather Channel before looping Nebraska highlights from 2011.

Twenty minutes before the scheduled kickoff, the rains relented (just a bit). The sky lightened (just a shade).

Then it started hailing.

For 90 minutes, it poured. On little boys in red jerseys. On old women with flattened curls. On a bald traffic cop in the middle of busy 10th Street.

Husker players occasionally strolled out of the locker room to survey the storm and sign autographs. Quarterback Brion Carnes did so twice. Vendors tied their bunches of red balloons to orange traffic cones.

NU players continued to hold out hope of scrimmaging before word came of the cancellation. At 2:29, the Nebraska Athletic Department’s Twitter account announced there would be no spring game that day. Players learned later that the game would not be rescheduled, either, effectively ending the spring after 14 practices instead of 15.

“We had a lot of support out there, and I know we were excited just to show the fans how far we’ve come since the end of the season last year,” Nebraska linebacker Will Compton said. “We wanted to show how the offseason paid off."

Fans who bought tickets did not get a refund but did get a rain check to an NU baseball or softball game. And they were offered free concession food that had to be given away — or trashed.

Football and basketball prospects — several from the Chicago area — walked the soaked red carpet between the North Stadium and the Student Life Complex on the west side. They wouldn’t get to see NU’s famed spring game atmosphere, which Husker coaches count as a key recruiting advantage.

Husker I-back Rex Burkhead said he was disappointed that there would be no game. “It stinks we don’t get to play. Thanks to all the fans for coming out anyway. Sorry to disappoint them.”