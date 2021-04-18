Back in the day, April 18, 1952: Around-the-clock battle holds back Mighty Mo in Omaha area

When the Missouri River finally crested on this day 69 years ago at a point more than 11 feet above flood stage, Omaha and Council Bluffs were saved from all but lowland flooding.
The long, flat 30.25-foot record crest took eight hours to pass. Enough water flowed by each minute to supply Council Bluffs for 42 days.
For more than a week prior, the river had continued to swell. The flooding Mighty Mo was 14 miles wide, blowing out rural levees and swallowing land from bluff to bluff as it sliced its way south between Nebraska and Iowa. In all, the threat of flooding forced nearly 30,000 Bluffs residents and thousands of Omahans from their homes as the river funneled through the narrows, hills and levees between the two cities.
Swollen by a flash thaw in the mountains of Montana and the snow-covered plains of the Dakotas, the nation's longest river mounted a last, historic rampage before dams tamed its wild nature.
Hydrologists raised flood-crest estimates daily. Omaha's industrial riverfront and community water-supply systems on both sides of the river were doomed — unless nearly 30 miles of federal levees were quickly elevated and reinforced.
Tens of thousands of men and women of all ages and backgrounds waged a heroic, around-the-clock battle to hold back the floodwaters. Brigades of people filled and toted 3.3 million sandbags and topped Omaha's new levees with a 4-foot-high wooden rim. The water came to within 6 inches of topping the barricades. Their work drew the attention of President Harry Truman and CBS broadcaster Edward R. Murrow.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers mustered equipment from all over the United States. The corps brought 6,674,000 sandbags into the Omaha-Council Bluffs-Nebraska City area.
The corps estimated that about 3,327,000 sandbags were filled and on the levees or stockpiled in Omaha and Council Bluffs.
On this day, the Omaha-Council Bluffs river defenses held as the river flowed past.