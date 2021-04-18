Back in the day, April 18, 1952: Around-the-clock battle holds back Mighty Mo in Omaha area

When the Missouri River finally crested on this day 69 years ago at a point more than 11 feet above flood stage, Omaha and Council Bluffs were saved from all but lowland flooding.

The long, flat 30.25-foot record crest took eight hours to pass. Enough water flowed by each minute to supply Council Bluffs for 42 days.

For more than a week prior, the river had continued to swell. The flooding Mighty Mo was 14 miles wide, blowing out rural levees and swallowing land from bluff to bluff as it sliced its way south between Nebraska and Iowa. In all, the threat of flooding forced nearly 30,000 Bluffs residents and thousands of Omahans from their homes as the river funneled through the narrows, hills and levees between the two cities.

Swollen by a flash thaw in the mountains of Montana and the snow-covered plains of the Dakotas, the nation's longest river mounted a last, historic rampage before dams tamed its wild nature.

Hydrologists raised flood-crest estimates daily. Omaha's industrial riverfront and community water-supply systems on both sides of the river were doomed — unless nearly 30 miles of federal levees were quickly elevated and reinforced.