Judy Quest, also known as Dear Heart the Clown, received the Clown of the Year Award 15 years ago today at the Clowns of America International convention.

The award is given each year to a clown who exemplifies the spirit of clowning, has shown dedication and achievement, and has contributed community service. Quest was a member of Omaha's Wild Clown-dum clown alley.

Quest, a college counselor at Omaha Duchesne High School at the time, performed as a clown in her spare time. The students and staff at Duchesne honored Quest by throwing a surprise party at the all-girls school where more than 350 students, teachers and friends were sporting the red noses in her honor.

At the time, the Omaha Wild Clown-dum had about 40 members of varying ages, from high schoolers to an octogenarian. Some members were amateurs, and some performed professionally.

Quest and other members of the Wild Clown-dum were regular volunteers with church sponsored meals programs. James Parsons, a street minister with Blessed Family Street Ministry, told the Omaha World-Herald that the clowns bring happiness to those who “need that extra lift.”

Quest said even clowns can sometimes have a hard time keeping their smiles. She had performed at the Nebraska Medical Center during birthday parties for children, including some with terminal illnesses.

“That’s really hard, but I have to keep that sadness inside,” she said. “My purpose for being there is to make them happy and bring them joy, not bring them down.”

Quest said another obstacle for clowns is the “scary clown” phobia. Movies such as Stephen King’s “It” and television shows like “American Horror Story: Freak Show” that feature evil characters dressed as clowns perpetuate unnecessary fear, she said.

“It hurts me when people are afraid of clowns,” Quest said. “People shouldn’t fear clowns. We really care about our community. We’re people who want to make the world a happier place.”

