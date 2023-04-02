Omaha hosted a volleyball tournament 18 years ago today in which world-class players showed off their abilities to bump, set and spike — all while seated on a gym floor.

The United States' first sitting volleyball tournament was played at the Paralyzed Veterans of America Gymnasium, 7612 Maple St. The tournament attracted able-bodied and disabled athletes, including several members of the U.S. Men's Paralympic Volleyball Team, and marked a big step in an effort to increase participation in sitting volleyball in the United States.

The event ran from 8:15 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the gym and attracted athletes from across the country to Omaha.

Sitting volleyball, started in Europe in the 1960s, is like standard volleyball in most ways, except that the net is shorter, the court is smaller, and players are required to sit while they play. Thanks to the sport's unique dimensions and rules, it offers a level playing field for both able-bodied and disabled athletes.

"It gives people who love the sport, but have a physical disability, the chance to get out on the court," said Jena Munson, co-organizer of the tournament.

The goal behind this and future tournaments was to generate interest in the sport, particularly among disabled athletes.

The event was sponsored by the Immanuel Rehabilitation Center and the Eastern Nebraska Wheelchair Athletic Association.

