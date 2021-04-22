Back in the day, April 22,1996: 4,000 mourners attend funeral of Husker quarterback Brook Berringer

Nebraska football coach Tom Osborne eulogized former Husker quarterback Brook Berringer 25 years ago today as a man who made a difference.
"I can honestly say that there was nobody I coached who had better character than Brook Berringer," Osborne said at a double funeral held in Berringer's hometown of Goodland, Kansas.
Berringer, 22, died April 18 in a plane crash near Raymond, Nebraska. He was piloting a single-engine plane when it crashed shortly after takeoff from a private airstrip seven miles northwest of Lincoln. Also killed was Tobey Lake, 32, of Aurora, Colorado, the brother of Berringer's girlfriend.
Berringer, who came from a family of pilots, had logged 125 hours in various cockpits in the year or so he had held his license before the crash. Lake, who had a pilot's license with a commercial rating, had about 210 flying hours.
About 4,000 people attended the funeral, which was delayed about 45 minutes because of the late arrival of a bus from Lincoln that carried Berringer's former teammates and coaches. Two coffins were set up in the high school field house where Berringer played basketball as a student. On one coffin was a Nebraska football helmet, on the other a heaping of red roses.
Inside the field house, the numbers 18 and 99 registered on the scoreboard. No. 18 was Berringer's at Nebraska, and No. 99 was Lake's as a high school football player at Goodland. Two large-screen televisions were set up to replay highlights in the lives of Berringer and Lake.
The country band Sawyer Brown later honored the memory of the former Nebraska quarterback with a song on one of its albums.
"The Nebraska Song" was the 18th track on the compact disc — a number that matched Berringer's jersey number. A photo of the former Nebraska star appeared in the disc's liner notes, along with a few sentences about Berringer written by Mark Miller, the band's lead singer. The two had become friends, and Miller was a pallbearer at Berringer's funeral. He sang "I Will Leave the Light On," one of Berringer's favorite songs, during the service.
Berringer, who had come to Nebraska after playing high school football in Goodland, helped lead NU to two national football championships. He was the second-string quarterback who led Nebraska to eight consecutive victories in 1994 while first-stringer Tommie Frazier underwent treatment for blood clots.
Berringer graduated in December 1995 with a degree in business administration. He had expected to be selected in the NFL draft, which was held the weekend after the crash.