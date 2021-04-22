Back in the day, April 22,1996: 4,000 mourners attend funeral of Husker quarterback Brook Berringer

Nebraska football coach Tom Osborne eulogized former Husker quarterback Brook Berringer 25 years ago today as a man who made a difference.

"I can honestly say that there was nobody I coached who had better character than Brook Berringer," Osborne said at a double funeral held in Berringer's hometown of Goodland, Kansas.

Berringer, 22, died April 18 in a plane crash near Raymond, Nebraska. He was piloting a single-engine plane when it crashed shortly after takeoff from a private airstrip seven miles northwest of Lincoln. Also killed was Tobey Lake, 32, of Aurora, Colorado, the brother of Berringer's girlfriend.

Berringer, who came from a family of pilots, had logged 125 hours in various cockpits in the year or so he had held his license before the crash. Lake, who had a pilot's license with a commercial rating, had about 210 flying hours.

About 4,000 people attended the funeral, which was delayed about 45 minutes because of the late arrival of a bus from Lincoln that carried Berringer's former teammates and coaches. Two coffins were set up in the high school field house where Berringer played basketball as a student. On one coffin was a Nebraska football helmet, on the other a heaping of red roses.